The Rocky Mountain Vibes announced Nov. 30 that professional baseball will remain in Colorado Springs.
"With the opportunity to be part of a Major League Baseball Partnership League, the Rocky Mountain Vibes will join the 7 other teams in the Pioneer League for a 92 game season, beginning on Memorial Day weekend and concluding in early September," according to a news release issued by the Minor League Baseball team.
"The community can anticipate a 2021 season and the return of all the various promotions such as Friday Night Fireworks, that have been a staple in the community for years, the release said. "The new format of the league will also give fans more opportunities to see the Rocky Mountain Vibes with 46 home games compared to the 38 home games played in the 2019 Season."
“I was so excited to hear of the partnership between the Pioneer League and Major League Baseball," Mayor John Suthers said in the release. "The Rocky Mountain Vibes are an integral part of our community and we can’t wait to see the team back out at the Ballpark next summer.”
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Major League Baseball to keep high level professional baseball in Colorado Springs," said Vibes President and General Manager Chris Phillips. "We’re keeping the Vibes alive and are excited to announce new upgrades and initiatives for the 2021 Season in the coming months!”