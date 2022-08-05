A woman sprayed in the face with pepper spray during the Black Lives Matter protests in Colorado Springs in June 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the city and four police officers.
City Council will decide Monday, Aug. 8, whether to use city resources to defend the officers, which is the recommendation from city legal staff.
The officers named are Christopher Pryor, Dale Peterson, Blake Evenson and Jason Reeser.
In February, the city agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a similar excessive force lawsuit filed by Celia Palmer, who said officer Keith Wrede, who wrote "KILL THEM ALL" on social media during a June 30 protest that blocked Interstate 25, "purposefully ambushed" her and slammed her to the ground.
The new case was brought by Tara Hadam, who said despite her having her arms in the air showing she had no intent to harm anyone, she was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. She was charged but later acquitted in connection with her participation in the protest, assembled following the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
From the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in late July in Denver:
"The video shows Ms. Hadam standing several feet away from Defendant Pryor as he begins shaking the cannister. Ms. Hadam understood Defendant Pryor’s actions shaking the red OC canister as a threat. However, he did not make any verbal communication. Ms. Hadam took her mask off to demonstrate to Defendant Pryor that she was not going to defend herself against the assault Defendant Pryor was plainly preparing. She threw her paper mask and asked Defendant Pryor if he was going to spray her. Defendant Pryor answered by his actions that yes, he was going to spray Ms. Hadam. As Ms. Hadam continued to stand with her hands up in the air, Defendant Pryor, sprayed pain-inducing chemicals directly into Ms. Hadam’s face, covering her with the noxious chemical solution."
After she was sprayed, she "couldn't see," the lawsuit says. "Her face was burning. She struggled to breathe."
The lawsuit alleges excessive force, wrongful arrest and retaliation for free speech, among other claims for relief.
Moreover, the suit alleges CSPD "had a policy, practice, and established custom of targeting protestors with chemical agents even when officers faced no threat of injury from the protestor.
"CSPD’s policy, practice, and established customs described herein were evidenced by recordings of CSPD officers at this protest. These recordings captured CSPD officers’ excitement about using crowd control weapons on peaceful protestors. As one officer stated, even in the absence of any threat, 'Let’s just fire [the smoke grenades and tear gas], they really haven’t advanced or anything yet.' None of the protestors ever advanced. Still, the Defendant Officers deployed dangerous crowd control weapons on the protestors and singled Ms. Hadam out by dousing her in the face with the pain inducing chemicals again and again," the suit alleges.
The city hasn't filed an answer yet.
Read the lawsuit here: