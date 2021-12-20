Ken Montera, a first generation college graduate from the University of Colorado at Boulder, was appointed Dec. 20 by Gov. Jared Polis to the Colorado University Board of Regents from the 5th Congressional District.
Montera, a Republican, ran for an at-large seat on the regents board in 2018 but lost to Democrat Lesley Smith. He says he'll seek the 5th CD seat, which covers Colorado Springs and an area immediately surrounding it, next year.
The opening was created by the resignation of Chance Hill, a Republican who said he wanted to pursue other professional opportunities out of state.
Polis said at a news briefing that 19 people applied and seven were interviewed.
"One really stood out as somebody who would work hard to make CU more affordable, to make the university an even more important part of the future of the great state of Colorado," Polis said.
Montera, who's father and grandfather worked in the Pueblo steel mill, was the first in his family to graduate from college. Montera earned a degree, with help from a scholarship, in marketing and international business in 1979 and has since worked for several high-profile companies, including PepsiCo.
Montera, speaking after Polis announced his appointment, said his last gig put him in charge of 45,000 employees and hiring executive talent.
Polis also announced the appointment of Nick Ragain, president of the Switchbacks soccer team that plays at Weidner Field in Downtown Colorado Springs, to the Colorado Tourism Office board of directors.
Mayor John Suthers hailed both choices, calling it "a good day for Colorado Springs."
Regarding Ragain, Suthers said, "We need an energetic spokesman for this region at the state tourism board and I can personally attest that Nick Ragain is an energetic spokesman."
