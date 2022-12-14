Committees who campaigned for and against ballot measures that would have legalized and taxed recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs spent a combined $2,348,455, final campaign finance reports show.
Your Choice Colorado Springs, a "vote yes" committee, shelled out $1,555,900 on their losing effort. The campaign was largely funded through industry donations.
Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition spent $792,555 convincing voters to deep-six the measures by a 54.5 to 45.5 margin. That campaign was funded in whole by Colorado Dawn, a business nonprofit that doesn’t have to report the source of its money. Both of those entities share the address of Republican operative Daniel Cole’s Victor’s Canvassing, 100 E. St. Vrain St.