On March 18, the city's Title Board set the title for the Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign's petition to place the legalization of recreational marijuana on the November 2022 ballot.
Soon, the group will begin circulating petitions in hopes of gathering tens of thousands of signatures from registered city voters to force an election. The preliminary number of signatures needed is 19,314.
“The citizens of Colorado’s second-largest city finally have it within their power to direct taxes from recreational cannabis sales back to their hometown, rather than to cities like Denver and Manitou Springs,” vote-yes campaign manager Anthony Carlson said in a release.
“In the coming weeks and months, Your Choice campaign team and volunteers will fan out across the city, seeking signatures from Colorado Springs voters who would like to make sure our hard earned tax dollars are staying at home serving our community. We look forward to empowering Colorado Springs residents to invest their tax revenue where it belongs — in Colorado Springs,” the release says.
A majority of city residents approved recreational sales in 2012, but elected officials have refused to allow recreational pot sales within the city, often citing the presence of numerous military bases here.
However, Manitou Springs has two recreational stores, and Pueblo and Denver have many.
Thus, the campaign argues, Colorado Springs customers' taxes paid on such sales go to those communities, rather than to Colorado Springs. Those taxes paid to other communities are estimated to total $10 million to $15 million a year, leading proponents to lament the lost of up to $150 million in tax money over the last decade. A good share of that total likely is paid in Manitou Springs, but Manitou isn't required to disclose marijuana taxes publicly. Those figures are considered proprietary because the city has only two shops, just below the threshold for reporting. A proposal for third recreational store was recently voted down by Manitou residents.
The ballot initiative would permit existing medical marijuana dispensaries already operating in the city to sell recreational marijuana.
The citizen initiative aligns with the city’s existing license cap, meaning no new stores would be allowed. Revenue from the taxes would be earmarked for mental health services, post traumatic stress disorder programs for veterans and public safety.
“The refusal among Colorado Springs’ elected officials to follow the voters’ will and permit recreational sales of cannabis is illogical and counterproductive,” Schuyler Foerster, a retired Air Force colonel, educator and civic activist who is one of the campaign’s electors, said in the release. “Legal cannabis sales already occur in Colorado Springs, through the medical channel. Residents can also readily buy recreational marijuana outside Colorado Springs, but other municipalities enjoy the more significant tax revenues. This ballot measure allows highly regulated recreational marijuana businesses to serve local residents and send tax revenues directly to the city budget. Among other things, revenues will serve the city’s more than 80,000 veterans, some of whom struggle with mental health issues, including PTSD.”
A second elector, Rachel Beisel, said in the release that legal recreational sales will also hobble the black market for cannabis, as illegal drug dealers suddenly will have to compete with a highly regulated, convenient and fully legal market.
"I'd like to ask the elected leaders and voters of Colorado Springs when was the last time they found themselves in an alley purchasing black market moonshine or whiskey out of the trunk of a car? The answer to that question is most likely never,” Beisel said. “Ending prohibition of recreational cannabis in Colorado Springs will have the same impact on the illicit market for cannabis in our city as ending the federal prohibition of alcohol in the 20th century — which effectively destroyed the illicit markets for liquor."
Karlie Van Arnam, a lifelong Colorado Springs resident and former City Council candidate who works in the marijuana industry, said in the release she is frustrated that city officials have refused to permit rec pot sales.
“Recreational cannabis creates jobs, yields tax dollars, and promotes the safety of cannabis products through stringent regulatory oversight," she said, noting that elected officials have ignored proponents of recreational sales. "No more. It’s time to invite recreational marijuana, and the businesses and taxes it generates, into Colorado Springs.”
Details about the campaign can be found at YourchoiceCoS.org.