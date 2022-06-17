At 10 a.m. today, June 17, the Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign submitted nearly 100,000 signatures to the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office in an effort to mount two measures on the Nov. 8 ballot.
One would allow for recreational sales of marijuana in the city, a move city officials have refused to make despite a majority of voters approving a state measure allowing recreational sales years ago. Arguments include the heavy presence of military personnel here and that military leaders dislike the idea of recreational cannabis.
The other measure would impose a 5 percent sales tax on sales.
The signatures total 2.5 times the number needed to qualify for the ballot, supporters said in a release.
“In less than three months we collected nearly 100,000 signatures from Colorado Springs voters to support these two ballot initiatives. This type of citizen-led effort is unprecedented in Colorado Springs and demonstrates a strong desire among Colorado Springs voters to finally end the senseless ban of recreational marijuana sales in our community,” said Your Choice campaign manager Anthony Carlson.
“Every year our community loses a minimum of $15 million to neighboring communities through lost tax revenue. This November, the choice to allow recreational cannabis sales and to bring those tax dollars home will finally be taken out of the hands of a few politicians and given to the voters of Colorado Springs.”
Manitou Springs has two marijuana stores for recreational sales, and Pueblo has several.
The tax question also mandates the money collected be used to improve, expand mental health services and fund PTSD programs for veterans.
The measures would not allow additional cannabis retail stores in the city, but would rather permit existing medical cannabis retailers to sell recreational cannabis to adults.
Promoters of the measure estimate annual tax revenues at $15 million.
“It is completely legal to consume recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. What’s not allowed is the sales of recreational marijuana. Colorado Springs residents travel to neighboring cities, purchase their cannabis, and bring it home to consume it in our city,” said lead elector and small business owner Karlie Van Arnam. “I look forward to the day when these tax revenues created by Colorado Springs residents stay right here in Colorado Springs and provide health and safety benefits to our citizens and our veterans. We will be working day and night from now until Election Day to ensure that day comes soon.”