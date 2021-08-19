As the pandemic of the unvaccinated rages, hospitals have filled to the brim in some low-vaccination locales, prompting an exodus of patients to other hospitals — some in other states.
However, while some patients may have been shipped to Pikes Peak region hospitals, local facilities report no crunch for space.
ABC News reports, "Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment."
This is due to the surge in the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and may be more deadly. ABC News called it a "desperate scramble" to find beds for patients when hospitals across the nation logged more than 75,000 COVID patients as of the week of Aug. 9. While the count is below last winter's peak, certain states have set pandemic records for COVID hospitalizations, including Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Hawaii, Louisiana and Mississippi, ABC News said.
A spokesperson with Centura Health, which operates Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center, says that system has not been inundated with out-of-state patients and has lots of room for COVID and other patients.
Spokesperson Cary Vogrin with UCHealth-Memorial Hospital gave a comprehensive explanation.
"In the Pikes Peak region, we are currently caring for just over 50 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and we are also seeing record numbers of patients with other health needs in our EDs [emergency departments], clinics and hospitals," she said in an email.
"The COVID hospitalizations, while rising, are at about one-third of where they were during the peak, when we had more than 150 COVID patients in UCHealth’s four hospitals in the Pikes Peak region."
Local officials this week held their first Incident Command meeting since February, she said, noting "that is primarily due to how busy we have been in the last few weeks."
Besides a rise in COVID cases, Vogrin pointed out it's "trauma season," which in even a normal year will bring more patients to hospitals suffering from injuries sustained in car crashes, hiking and biking accidents, and other seasonal activities.
As for out-of-state transfers, Vogrin said, "Because other states are overwhelmed with COVID and other sick patients, the major tertiary centers are on divert, forcing smaller hospitals to search outside of their own states for hospital beds for their non-COVID patients as well.
"We have seen a tremendous number of requests from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and even as far away as Louisiana."
UCHealth in Colorado Springs accepted six or seven patients earlier this month, she said, but as of Aug. 19, "We are evaluating each request on a case-by-case basis."
As of mid-week, 74 percent of UCHealth-Memorial's COVID patients were from El Paso County and 25 percent were from surrounding Colorado counties.
"UCHealth’s priorities are always on caring for our patients locally and those throughout Colorado. When UCHealth hospitals have the capacity and capability to accept transfers, all requests are evaluated, as I mentioned, based on the patient’s individual care needs," she said.
She also pointed out that hospital census levels are constantly changing, even hour-to-hour, so hospitals make decisions on conditions at a point in time.
"Most importantly," she concluded, "we need everyone to get vaccinated. COVID-19 is spreading through El Paso County and communities throughout southern Colorado. Getting vaccinated is the best way for people to avoid getting severely sick or ending up in our hospitals. This is not only protecting members of the community, it’s protecting our hospital staff, who we really need — and who the community might need sometime, too."
Check out UCHealth’s overall system COVID census.