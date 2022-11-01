The Air Force Academy is being called out for a third misstep within a few months for alleged favoritism shown toward Christianity — this time involving a proselytizing message embedded in a list of Academy senior soccer players' jersey numbers.
In what the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) calls "blatantly deliberate Christian public messaging," a reference to John 3:16, the passage that states the foundation of Christianity, appeared in a banner during the Oct. 30 soccer game against Seattle University.
MRFF alleges in a letter to Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark that the Academy intentionally placed the uniform number 3 out of sequential order so that the list of seniors on the team by uniform number read: 1, 2, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 3, 16.
MRFF clients notified the nonprofit of the banner.
"Twice already this Fall semester, the MRFF has publicly released (on behalf of our MRFF/USAFA faculty, cadet, and staff clients) shamefully egregious examples of pro-fundamentalist Christian and related pro-religious bias at the Air Force Academy for which you are completely responsible," MRFF founder and CEO Mikey Weinstein says in a Nov. 1 letter to Clark, copied to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.
The first involved "Spiritual Fitness Month," which MRFF says ignored religions other than Christianity and non-faith traditions, such as humanists and atheists, and the second was the Academy's decision to schedule a mandatory military training on the most holy of Jewish observances, Yom Kippur.
Weinstein notes showing favoritism to one religion over another violates Air Force Instruction 1-1.
Now, the Academy has taken to stealth methods to convey its message of Christian salvation, Weinstein says, via the soccer team banner.
All of which should be laid at the feet of Clark, his letter says.
"You were actually THERE, Lt. General Clark, and saw the Christian supremacist banner, just as you and/or your subordinate USAFA senior leadership were in meetings that discussed (and approved) the Commandant’s Challenge scheduling on Yom Kippur and Spiritual Fitness Month’s saturation-bombing of continuously proselytizing videos in Fairchild Hall (USAFA’s main academic building)," the letter states.
"All of these latest repulsive matters clearly show a pervasive and pernicious pattern and practice of fundamentalist Christian nationalism and proselytization at USAFA under your command and stewardship, an illegal and oppressive hellscape for which you are completely responsible."
(The Academy contended the Yom Kippur training date was an oversight.)
Weinstein dismisses that claim, saying MRFF clients have reported Academy officials were reminded of the conflict with Yom Kippur ahead of time but did nothing to address it.
After a Jewish cadet, whose family is an MRFF client, sought guidance from a senior cadet in her chain of command and was told the problem was her "being Jewish," and that she should "try Christianity," three U.S. senators submitted a letter of inquiry on Oct. 24 to the Academy seeking an explanation for the issue, citing the Indy's reporting on the matter.
"It's just one 'mistake' after another, General—each one utterly wretched but (apparently) deniable by you—hammering home the indisputable message to our USAFA faculty, cadets, and staff that one, and ONLY one, specific religious perspective at USAFA is far more equal than the others—fundamentalist Christianity," Weinstein says in the letter.
Weinstein closes his letter by asking that Kendall order "an immediate, transparent, visible, and aggressive" investigation into the soccer team's proselytizing and "other repugnant incidents of Christian exceptionalism."
Those found in violation of the Air Force Instruction should be punished, he says.
We asked the Academy to comment on the letter and will update if and when we hear back.
We've also asked Secretary Kendall's office for a comment.