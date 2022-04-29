In case you haven't noticed, the El Paso County Public Health website no longer contains restaurant inspection reports.
A reader alerted us to this omission and wondered why. We did too, so we asked.
Public Health Information Officer Michelle Beryle reports that inspection reports for environmental health programs, including retail food inspections, aren't available for now as the department updates its data system.
In partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the county is working to implement a "coordinated and modern data system" that will render more consistent and unified data across the state, Beyrle says via email.
"We are committed to data transparency and are focused on working with CDPHE and the vendor to assure that the data we are displaying is as accurate, consistent and reliable as possible," she says.
As the data project progresses, Beyrle says routine inspections of restaurants has continued, along with complaint-based investigations and any necessary re-inspections for retail food establishments throughout El Paso County.
"But it does require time in order to accurately incorporate and reflect this data and enable it to be reported in the new system," she says.
After the new system is up and running, for which there is no "hard timeline," Beyrle says the public will be able to easily choose, sort and read reports in a "user-friendly format."
Meantime, if someone wants to know if a restaurant has had issues, they can access those at the Public Health office at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.