As I put fingers to keyboard, long-standing local establishments are making “closed until further notice” announcements. By the time you’re reading these stories about restaurant life during the pandemic, something will have shifted that I don’t yet know, because things change by the minute for food and drink businesses in a COVID world.
Far removed from the cheery recipe guides and chef bios of yesteryear, this is a look at the hellscape 2020 has been for those who serve us. While we aren’t discussing the lives lost from COVID (a far more weighty subject), food and drink jobs continue to be lost, hopes and dreams dashed and families impacted, and it may be years until we return to anything like the way it was.
There are several bright spots, though — stories of determination, compassion, perseverance and triumph. Vignettes that give hope for adaptation and re-creation.
Come together, right now
‘This has been like a crash course in business management and ownership. Anything you didn’t know before, you got about 45 seconds ago, and you better catch up now or you’re fucked.”
That’s chef/owner Mark Henry from Rooster’s House of Ramen and Happy Belly Tacos (who’s never without a handy arsenal of f-bombs), explaining the shifting nature of doing business during this pandemic. “We got here by pushing hard and being passionate, but now we have to adapt,” he says, asking “what does this restaurant do that sets them apart, and how do we add value?” The answer: “Get really creative so you’re not just providing people something they could have just made for themselves.”
The challenge that poses at the moment for him though, is “the creative juices just aren’t flowing and you can’t milk a rock.” In his estimation, many operators are worn down emotionally and mentally frayed. “In the best of times, give me a bottle of porter and put some Beatles on and I’ll write you a menu in 15 to 20 minutes. But everyone’s having difficulty being creative, that paired with the pivot from being able to deliver an experience in your dining room to to-go service; it’s draining, and this is a very competitive market.”
Henry says he’s run the whole summer on a skeleton crew, treating it more like a typical winter season. He estimates that Rooster’s was down 80 percent between May and June, rebounding to being down just 25 to 30 percent in more recent months. But celebrating a relatively low level of loss speaks volumes about the situations restaurants and bars are facing. “Being down 25 percent doesn’t sound too bad based on current climates, but it’s still a kick in the balls. We’re in year four now and should be growing.”
He had to shed a handful of employees from Rooster’s roster and almost a dozen between the two Happy Belly locations. “It’s shitty to have to make a list of pros and cons and decide who to keep and who to furlough,” he says. And the smaller crew makes it hard to staff appropriately, he says, offering the example of going lean in front-of-house, only to get surprise popped and pull a cook off the line to handle the register or take an order to the curb. And at Happy Belly West, he laments only having a couple weeks of open time before the first on-site shutdown in the spring, so they didn’t have enough time to get established and on consumers’ minds.
Over the months, they’ve had to responsibly shut themselves down several times in order to enforce quarantines due to potential exposures on staff. “We’d test everyone and while waiting for results, there’d be another possible exposure… it felt like we were stuck in a soft opening phase, but we kept getting fucked.”
SIN no more
At Chiba Bar, owner Michael Carsten actually got COVID in early November and had to step away from the business for two full weeks. Chiba Bar closed for five days, but he still paid the staff full wages and even averaged for missed tips — thankfully there was enough in the bank to do that. He notes that he started the business without debt, operating lean, “playing it real tight.” It better positioned him to adapt and survive now. He’s managed to hold on to all of his staff throughout the pandemic, even adding one employee, plus a few kitchen shifts; only one person was down one shift. All that’s despite sales being half of what they would normally be at this time.
“The reason I still have all my employees is because I don’t want to tell people, ‘sorry, you can’t work.’ I could easily cut my high school kid, but he loves it here, and [chef] James [Davis] likes him to be here, so we’ll take that hit. I feel an obligation to keep the schedule as full as it was pre-COVID.”
Yes, with revenues down, the full-strength staff is now taking home less in tips, but after meeting with them one-on-one, he says everyone was on board — “they’re very supportive of each other.” They were already operating with a tip-share model, which tends to build a camaraderie not seen in every-person-for-themself settings. Also, with years in the industry prior to opening Chiba Bar, Carsten had attracted seasoned, loyal friends who sought him out for a job. This isn’t your average band of culinary hooligans.
But the major challenge for the whole team is the fact that Chiba Bar emerged on the scene nearly three years ago as an industry bar — a place for other restaurant/bar folk to go late-night. Their SIN (service industry night, with discounts for industry people) started at 10 p.m. on Saturday. “Now, there’s no after party, no ‘hey, shift’s over, let’s go get a drink.’” (And, just a few days after we talked, the county’s Level Red restrictions kicked in.)
Carsten sounds optimistic that Chiba Bar will make it through the pandemic, however long it lasts. And for him, it’s a personal, ethical decision to hang on: “I want to be clean when I die, I want to feel good about the life I lived,” he says. “We’ll all feel good about how we weathered this storm.”
French twist
The French Kitchen owner Blandine Mazéran was watching how COVID was unfolding in Europe back in early March and had an early sense a shutdown was inevitable. So she and her 15-year-old daughter holed up in TFK’s office with tech support from a friend in France and generated an online platform. “In 48 hours I’d done something that I’d been wanting to do for three years,” she says.
Wisely, ahead of her 2017 opening, she had written her business plan to include four arms: a teaching studio, a retail market, a café and a commercial bakery. “Redundancy was built into the plan, so if classroom numbers were down, another one of the numbers would make up for it.”
Suddenly with the mid-March shutdown, she stood to lose $50,000 in class bookings, but thankfully 90 percent of her loyal students allowed her to put the funds onto gift cards for future classes rather than demand cash refunds. Still, after a week her business bank account was shrinking and she was feeling panicked. So, she got bold and hired chef Shane Lyons (who opened a successful New York City eatery after cutting his teeth in the Springs) for a consulting stint while he was between other gigs. She gave him “total control to transform the whole kitchen.”
Expressing the same discontent as many restaurant owners at the steep percentage third-party delivery companies take, she also hired an in-house delivery person. Meanwhile, she took the free advice from another business consultant and told her story in a very personal way through a Facebook video that ended up going viral locally, eventually doubling her followers from around 3,000 to 6,000. “It really saved us,” she says. “People shared it, the support from the community after that was tremendous.”
Sure, there were some early kinks with the website/ordering platform and a few bad reviews, “which was really sad because we were trying so hard. We said, ‘We’ll fix the problems if you let us know, but yeah, we’re gonna screw up sometimes because this is all new to us.’”
Mazéran opted not to re-open the café for sit-down service, though guests were allowed to enter and purchase from the retail market, pastry case and grab-and-go meal fridges. In order to facilitate all of the new to-go and delivery business, she took over dining room space and turned it into an assembly line and makeshift extra office. Bags of fine imported flour arrived by the pallet and left again in portioned bags for busy home bakers passing the time during the pandemic.
Some staff went from part-time to full-time hours; two prep cooks and a dishwasher came on board as well as two administrative assistants. When Lyons left mid-summer, she hired chef Hogan Ahrens away from The Warehouse and made him director of production. (For transparency: Lyons, Ahrens and I all worked together in the industry in the early aughts and remain good friends.) “For three years I was looking for the right chef, I was struggling to do everything for the business myself. Hogan is amazing; he places the orders, makes amazing food, and is a great manager of our employees. We have a fun team.”
Did she just use the word “fun” during the shitstorm of rebooting a business during a pandemic? Yes, “we wanted to keep things fun because that’s what people have needed,” she says, citing her successful April Fool’s joke about drone delivery.
And now, she’s looking at potentially expanding into available space next door. If she does, she’ll increase both the kitchen and office space as well as reopen a dedicated café.
“It wasn’t easy. There were super bad days. I’m a single mom of three teenagers full time. When I saw 0 in our accounts, I knew they were depending on me — I was burning out, I was sleeping in my office on a mattress many nights because it’s not worth driving home when I’m gonna be back at 5 a.m. anyway. I worked three straight months before taking a few days off with my girls.”
Despite the hardship, she says she feels closer to her kids as they’ve jumped in to help the business; her oldest took the second admin role after not adjusting well to online schooling and taking the GED instead. “I see the shutdown as 98 percent positive for me personally. It pushed me to do so many things I had on my bucket list in a short amount of time,” she says. “The community has been here for us this whole time, it’s thanks to them that we’re still here.”
Soldiering on
‘All I can ask for now is for everyone to try and support local as much as they can. We need everybody right now. We’re here for the community, too,” says Luchal Lucas, owner of Luchal’s Gourmet Catering.
She is one of the rare operators locally who run both a food truck and a brick-and-mortar spot. During the first half of the pandemic Luchal’s sales actually climbed on the food truck, which offers at least one testimonial to the now-common presumption that trucks are logistically able to weather COVID better than sit-down spots. They’re nimble, can pop up all over, and are naturally set up to feed folks outdoors. On a recent day in Widefield, the 98-cent wing special and a couple others sold especially well — “they love us there, they support us like crazy,” she says. And that helps make her point: “We have to give them a reason to come out. … Look at the In-N-Out situation. Thousands flocked to go [on opening day]. I don’t care if it’s corporate or who it is — people are going because they have something people want.”
This summer, she expanded into the COATI food hall, which soon after its debut was cut off at the knees by on-site dining restrictions. Lucas joined the other vendors by offering to-go from the space, while keeping the truck going in tandem. “I’m worried that I have five other people I need to feed,” she says. “I’m scrambling for ideas of what to do to keep my people working. That’s what motivates me to get up and figure out the next steps, just take a day and a week at a time.”
Lucas was a culinary specialist in the Army, so I ask if her military background in particular has prepared her to find that motivation, and she doesn’t hesitate to share a story about a debacle in the field: “We didn’t get a food drop. We had over 500 heads that had just gotten there. So we had to go into survival mode.” Turns out there was another unit about 45 minutes out from whom they were able to borrow until a proper delivery could arrive. They shuttled trucks and created an on-the-fly Chinese rice dish to quickly feed soldiers in need of a good meal before field deployment. “It was something different for them, and we put our heart and soul into it… We got everyone fed. It was remarkable. And if I can do that there, there’s no reason I can’t do something like that now with the resources I have.
“I didn’t come into this for the sole reason of making money. I came in to push out good food, train, lead and do something different in my spectrum of cooking.” What she says next seems like it should be the battle cry for all food and drink establishments right now: “Now is the time to be innovative, and do great things and show people that we won’t let this bow our heads. As much as we can hold out, we will.”
“The roughest expansion on record”
R&R Coffee Cafe had capitalized on 12 years of business in Black Forest when it opted in late 2019 to expand into Monument, next to Tri-Lakes YMCA and Centura Health Pavilion. Just as the new location was getting its footing, COVID arrived, reducing it to one-tenth of its opening sales. Owner Ryan Wanner was forced to close it, calling it “the roughest expansion on record.”
By summer, he’d gone from 17 employees, about a dozen of them full-time, to just himself, with help from one barista on weekends. That meant roasting the coffee beans, serving drinks at the drive-up window, baking pastries and prepping food like breakfast burritos and sandwiches virtually alone. Hours were cut from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily to 6 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays to Sundays only.
When we spoke again in September he said he was in “stop the bleeding mode,” with his focus “not to fall farther back.” He sounded tired, more than humbled, but defiant to stay in the game. And by our next phone chat in mid-November, there was actually an upbeat tone to his voice, saying he’s “stabilized to a point,” tossing the extra barista some more hours as well as getting some baking help a few hours a week.
And with everything scaled so far down, a lean efficiency had set in. “Almost 90 percent of my troubles went away,” he says, noting “before, I was too busy putting out fires created by the employees, doing 18-hour days. … My stress levels have dropped dramatically.”
Nobody enjoys having to cut jobs and do layoffs, and he concedes that he “misses the hum of the dining room” and the cooks’ music spilling out of the kitchen to annoy the front-of-the-house. But he’s a little above break-even, and glad to “actually be able to consistently take a paycheck again.”
Overall, he views his wounds as self-inflicted due to how drastically he opted to shrink the business. So the year-over-year numbers look bad — 64 percent down in October alone — but considering today’s skeleton crew, they aren’t actually terrible when considered in proportion. “I’m not rolling in cash,” he says. “But I’m more comfortable about the future now than I was three months ago… This is as good a time as ever to reset and rethink everything.”
He believes he can eventually scale back up should he decide to. His lease will be up for renewal in June 2021, offering an out, or a move. The question he’s already asking (this was days ahead of the Nov. 27 shutdown) is “Conceptually can Black Forest support what I was doing here? And I’m not entirely certain.”
He speculates about an older demographic in the area, many playing it extra safe, hunkered down. And newer residents in the last six years or so “that didn’t grow up in the country and aren’t accustomed to supporting the businesses next door.” Then there’s the commuter traffic that’s down 75 percent for R&R because so many other folks are working from home, not grabbing coffee on the way to an office.
That said, sales of retail bags of coffee from his roastery are “through the roof, keeping me going and giving a little cushion to work with.” And he’s enjoying getting to just be a barista again, finding time to refocus on coffee and concoct some new drinks given the reduced hours — “there’s a creative reinvigoration.”
Longtime customers may be missing their favorite food menu items, as that menu has been cut to less than a quarter of what it was at its fullest. But a couple of panini and salads have returned and when we spoke Wanner was getting ready to roll out soups for the cold weather, and his pastry case still offers about six to eight goodies.
“R&R is dead. Long live R&R,” he jokes, somehow but not really explaining away the tragedy of it all, rejoicing merely in continued existence itself.
“Oh God”
For Mark Henry’s business partner in Happy Belly Tacos, Sean Fitzgerald, who also owns Wobbly Olive and Allusion Speakeasy, checking the COVID case count in El Paso County every morning has become as routine as making coffee. When I ask him what life’s been like since the pandemic started, he offers a less-than-appetizing but apt analogy: “The last six months have been about keeping our head above water and surviving — it’s like getting on a plane with diarrhea, and with every bump it’s like ‘Oh God.’ That’s our whole life now.”
He nabbed Payroll Protection Program (PPP) money early on and managed to retain his full staff at Wobbly Olive, though with reduced hours. To keep his Allusion bartenders busy, he conceived of a front-door cocktail promotion to dispatch them to make drinks in front of peoples’ homes. He also became somewhat of a leader on extra sanitation practices, going so far as to install hand-washing sinks in the dining room, intentionally within view of guests.
The problem now is there’s no PPP money for assistance. He can’t make sense of spending upwards of $15,000 on an outdoor enclosure to comfortably seat his patio, and the margins he could squeak by on given the PPP, some rent and utility leniency, etc., are no longer gonna cut it. He broke it down earlier to find that he needed to make $288 a day at Wobbly Olive to cover the cost of goods and labor with the financial assistance in place. Without it, and factoring in the necessary fixed costs like insurance and rent this go-around, he figures the place must pull in somewhere between $1,200 and $1,500 daily — almost exclusively with to-go and delivery.
And we’re moving into the worst financial months for restaurants even in good years: December through February, when he says he’s usually 30 percent down from what he normally makes the rest of the year. Wobbly Olive is already 54 percent down year-over-year from June 1 to Sept. 1.
We end our chat with him uncertain whether he can concoct any new creative solutions to avoid layoffs. The tone is bleak, and if we were in the movies, this would be the scene where the protagonist was presented with a seemingly insurmountable task and a quickly expiring shot-clock and some level of magic would ensue. But here in real life, there’s just a hollow hope but no real plan yet.
“At the end of the day, I’m not a restaurateur,” he says. “I’m an entrepreneur. I’ll be OK. I’m not worried about earning income for my family, I’m worried about my staff, my 19-year-old, it’s his first job, and all that’s on his résumé is dishwasher and bar back.”
Don’t expect too much
Jasmine Andrew, owner of Narai Thai Restaurant (Rockrimmon), Narai Siam Cuisine (Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard) and Mangosteen Thai Street Food (Voyager Parkway) offers a unique perspective in that she has two established businesses (12 and 6 years old) and a year-old newbie (Mangosteen). Because of her loyal customers at the Narai locations, she’s only about 20 percent down in revenue since COVID has disrupted business. But Mangosteen is bleeding, about 60 percent down. It used to have good lunch crowds, given the many nearby office parks, but since more people have moved to remote work, lunch shifts have all but died, she says.
She’s had a few staff members leave and didn’t re-hire for those positions. Though no one has tested positive for COVID, some employees have had to self-quarantine due to potential exposures, leaving her short-staffed. “There’s no extra people to work if one gets sick,” she explains. “So I keep myself as an emergency worker — whoever calls in, I’m there. It doesn’t matter if it’s the dishwasher, cook or server… I hop around to all three restaurants.”
She’s been working seven-day weeks without taking a full off day in months, and says adjusting to business operations during the pandemic has been more difficult than launching the restaurants in the first place. “There’s more to worry about now to make sure everyone’s safe,” she says. “There’s more health guidelines and procedures and cleaning... the little details.” And she feels especially responsible for the well-being of her employees — for half of them this is their full-time job.
“I signed all those leases. I’m locked in. I can’t leave. I can’t just walk away from it. I have to make it work,” she says. “So we’re trying to adapt. We can’t change the situation, but we can change our way of doing things and try different methods and adjust our business.”
Which is exactly what her North Gate neighbor chef Noah Siebenaller at Beasts and Brews did. Early in the pandemic his team launched family meal kits and curbside service during the on-site dining ban, and sold retail goods like toilet paper. Then came legal to-go alcohol sales, so they began making up losses with beer sales off their 100 taps (usually self-serve). They also gained support by participating in community events, such as Vegan Restaurant Week, which alone delivered an extra $5,000 in sales, tripling the previous month’s curbside sales and inspiring several vegan plates that will stick around through winter. (Vegan dishes at a place with a butcher’s counter in the entryway? Now that is adaptation.)
“We’ll do whatever we can to get as many bodies through that door,” he says. Still, from late May through late October, they were 30 percent down in overall revenue from the same period in 2019.
Hail and farewell
The initial on-site dining shutdown in March was uniquely brutal for 22-year-old Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant: It happened the day before St. Patrick’s Day, the pub’s single best day of sales annually, following another strong day of business with the corresponding parade days prior, which was canceled this year. Meredith Klube, business manager of 16 years and small-share co-owner, estimates that blow alone cost the business more than $100,000 just as they were having to pivot to to-go sales only.
As we speak in mid-November, she says they’ve just then managed to go through all of the Jameson Irish Whiskey they’d stockpiled for the March 17 holiday. They got stuck with many more thousands of dollars in excess inventory and couldn’t entirely avoid some food waste. “It was gut-wrenching,” she says, noting they are down 40 percent year-over-year. On Nov. 27 when indoor dining was shut down again, Klube had to lay off 80 percent of Quinn’s staff, around 25 people. There had been a spring layoff round as well.
“It’s been scary, heartbreaking, awful to do schedules and cut everyone’s hours down so much — I have staff worried about paying rent and buying groceries. They are our No. 1 priority. They depend on the success of this business and that’s an unknown right now.”
To-go orders now comprise roughly 35 percent of sales, double Quinn’s pre-pandemic volume. Although that’s helpful, third-party delivery providers like Grubhub and DoorDash take a severe 30 percent fee, so “it’s hard to make much money off those, but we’re reluctant to unplug with them because we need the exposure and we need every single penny we can get,” she says.
The other problem with heavy to-go versus sit-down business is “Quinn’s is more about the pub experience,” she says, noting several bartenders who’ve worked there for 15 to 20 years and have loyal patrons who miss drinking at their bar. In early years, Quinn’s revenue was 60/40 alcohol-to-food, slowly shifting in subsequent years to 60/40 food-to-alcohol as they cemented themselves as a dining destination, too. With “bar business largely gone and people not hanging out as much,” today she says they’re at 80/20 food to drink despite to-go alcohol allowances.
Events like military hail and farewell celebrations used to contribute significantly to their bottom line, and typical December dates were double-booked between day and evening holiday parties. Klube says they bled $40,000 from canceled parties in March and April alone. And the highly popular Tuesday night runner’s club that routinely saw more than 600 runners, at least 100 of whom would stay post-run to eat and drink, temporarily disbanded around the pandemic. “That drove a lot of traffic, and a lot of those folks became our regulars on other nights, so not having that now is more like a lack of community presence.
“We aren’t sure how long this can be sustainable.”