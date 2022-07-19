Joe Roybal, El Paso County undersheriff and GOP candidate for sheriff, is off the legal hook for allegations he offered bribes to people who signed his nominating petitions last February.
But while 10th Judicial District District Attorney Jeff Chostner said in a July 18 letter to Roybal he wouldn't prosecute, largely because "there is little likelihood of success [conviction]," he scolded Roybal for his actions.
"I would add, however, that while I am not moving forward on this case, you now have actual knowledge that your activities are prohibited. I find this conduct reprehensible in a representative democracy. Your actions undermine faith in the electoral system," Chostner wrote. "If further, timely allegations of a similar nature were to come before me after the issuance of this letter, I would certainly look to initiate criminal action. You are hereby warned."
Roybal issued a press release noting Chostner's ruling — details about which follow here — and pledging to "comply with this requirement in the future."
He blamed his ignorance of the law on his being "a first time candidate." State law bars candidates from offering bribes in exchange for petition signatures, even if someone else offers the bribe.
"I am passionate about my home, El Paso County, and have dedicated my life to law enforcement," Roybal wrote in the release. "I will continue to serve the people of our community to the best of my ability with the honor and integrity they deserve. I’m looking forward to the rest of my campaign and winning this election in November."
Roybal, endorsed by Mayor John Suthers who's a former district attorney and U.S. attorney, faces Democratic candidate John Foley, a retired Army officer, in the Nov. 8 election in a county that favors Republicans.
At issue is an incident that took place at Dragonman's Gun Range, 1200 Dragon Man Drive, on Feb. 20. During the event, Dragonman's owner, Mel Bernstein, offered attendees a $5 price reduction in range admission if they signed Roybal's petition. Roybal reportedly was on hand and didn't stop the exchanges from taking place. The discounts were given to 43 people, Chostner reports in his letter to Roybal.
The incident came to light immediately after the June 28 primary election in which Roybal defeated two other sheriff's candidates, with Roybal claiming 57 percent of the vote to Todd Watkins' 24 percent and Greg Maxwell's 19 percent.
State statute says:
"Any person who offers or, with knowledge of the same, permits any person to offer for his benefit any bribe or promise of gain to an elector to induce him to sign any petition or other election paper or any person who accepts any bribe or promise of gain of any kind in the nature of a bribe as consideration for signing the same, whether such bribe or promise of gain in the nature of a bribe is offered or accepted before or after signing, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be punished as provided in section 1-13-111."
That said, Chostner said in his ruling that his research on the issue yielded no prior case of this nature, which made it a case "of first impression."
However, the 2nd Judicial District, Denver, arrested a petition circulator, Thomas Coombes, who worked as a pay-per-signature petition circulator for Lamm Consulting, owned by Scott Lamm, to gather signatures for a ballot measure in 2008. Coombes had offered free sunglasses in exchange for signatures.
Regardless, Chostner said in the ruling that the 43 signatures obtained in exchange for the free admission were part of 1,500 signatures Roybal submitted, 1,000 of which were necessary to secure the primary election slot. Also, he noted, certification of Roybal's petition occurred on March 8, and the law allows five days for a challenge against validity of the petition. Hence, that time has expired.
Also from the ruling, "This Office has ... chosen not to pursue criminal charges against you regarding this incident, primarily because of the ethical constraints I have as a prosecutor to not charge cases in which there is little likelihood of success. My findings are that your behavior did not affect your ability to obtain certification to the ballot.... It is unfortunate that the statute does not include a time period for complaints to be filed when the alleged allegations are discovered.... All of this would be relevant to a jury. Because of the concerns above, I do not believe a jury would convict you of an activity that had no actual impact on your ability to get on the ballot...."
John Pitchford, former treasurer of the El Paso County Republican Party,
called Chostner's finding "a coverup," and urged Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate.
In an email message to media, Pitchford notes the statute pivots on "offering anything of value."
"The law doesn't state it is OK to bribe people as long as you have enough valid signatures," Pitchford says. "This is not about the 'timeframe' for 'submitting complaints about signatures.'"
Pitchford also accused Chostner, who was asked to review the case because 4th Judicial District DA Michael Allen has endorsed Roybal, of refusing to interview eyewitnesses who said Roybal himself offered the bribe.
Chostner, who issued a similar letter to Bernstein announcing his decision not to file charges, tells the Indy he is not making additional comments on the case.
Pam Zubeck is a graduate from Emporia State University. She worked at the Tulsa Tribune before coming to Colorado Springs, where she spent 16 years at the Gazette and in 2009 joined Colorado Publishing House.