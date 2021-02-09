UPDATE:
Sallie Clark says via email, "Currently, I'm working at the inn FT and hoping (fingers-crossed) for a successful 2021, like all small businesses during these challenging times."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Former El Paso County Commissioner Sally Clark, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump to a plum job as state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Colorado, is no longer with the agency.
She apparently left the post about the time Trump left the White House. She lists her tenure as ending in January 2021 on LinkedIn. She previously described her role as overseeing grants, small business loans, aid with infrastructure, schools and water projects in rural Colorado.
Clark reports on her LinkedIn page that she's a business partner in Analytic Business and Government Solutions LLC, which she joined in January 2017, the same month she finished her third and final term on the county commission.
But she herself launched the company as its registered agent in September 2016, according to Secretary of State records, reporting its address as 1102 W. Pikes Peak Ave., the same address as her bed and breakfast business, Holden House. The registered agent changed in January 2019 to Welling Clark, her husband.
According to a Dunn & Bradstreet report, the business "has 2 total employees across all of its locations and generates $63,855 in sales."
As a commissioner, Clark's annual salary was $87,300. (Commissioners now are paid $113,490 under a salary schedule approved by the state legislature.) When hired by Trump in November 2017, Clark was paid $105,123 a year.