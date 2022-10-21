Joining six others who want to succeed John Suthers as Colorado Springs mayor, bed & breakfast owner and former El Paso County Commissioner Sallie Clark issued a release saying she'll kick off her campaign on Nov. 15 for the April 2023 city election.
Others running include County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr., former County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, City Councilor and former County Commissioner and Secretary of State Wayne Williams, businessman Andrew Dalby, Council President Tom Strand, and businessman Yemi Mobolade. Mobolade recently set a record for local mayoral campaign fund-raising for an initial campaign finance report filed Oct. 3. He reported raising $227,368 in cash and non-monetary contributions.
In her announcement, Clark said, "I'm ready to put my experience as a neighborhood leader, small-business entrepreneur, city councilmember, county commissioner and state director for a federal agency, to work for all of us."
The federal agency she referenced was the Department of Agriculture, an appointment by the former President Donald Trump administration.
She served three terms as a county commissioner after voters approved what some say was a deceptively written ballot measure that would "limit" commissioners to three four-year terms, rather than the previous limit of two terms. Voters pressured commissioners to submit another measure to voters that would roll back the limit to two terms, which passed, but not before Clark and fellow commissioner Dennis Hisey won their third terms.
From her mayoral campaign notice: "Like you, I care deeply about the future of our great city." She then named these areas of focus: "supporting safe neighborhoods citywide; tackling cost of living challenges in our community; preserving and improving our quality of live."
Clark ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1999 and 2003 and served part of a Council term after being elected in 2001.
Clark will make her announcement at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, one week after the general election, but hasn't revealed where the announcement will take place.