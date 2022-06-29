The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued permits for five fireworks displays for July 4, with another two pending, including the display traditionally held at Memorial Park which will move to another location.
But all of those displays could be cancelled at the last minute if weather conditions raise concerns about fire safety, says CSFD Captain Mike Smaldino.
A burn ban was recently lifted, but burn restrictions remain in place and can be found here. The weekend weather forecast calls for highs in the 80s with a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday, a 40 percent chance on Sunday and only a 16 percent chance on Monday, July 4.
The five displays already permitted:
• The Broadmoor Hotel, set up on a golf course.
• Cheyenne Mountain Resort, set up next to a reservoir.
• Flying Horse subdivision, set up near a golf course.
• Garden of the Gods Club, set up on a golf course.
• Widner Field, set up on the field.
(Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has obtained a permit for fireworks shows in mid-July during the rodeo.)
Those applications that are pending but likely will be permitted:
• Fire Department Complex, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., which replaces the display usually staged at Memorial Park.
• Banning Lewis Ranch, also sponsored by the Sports Corp., set up at Vista Park on the north end of Oakwood Homes development.
Smaldino says the two pending applications were received at noon today, June 29, and inspectors are reviewing them.
Most of the displays, except the Sports Corp. shows, will be required, if conditions dictate, to have a Fire Department brush truck or engine on standby, Smaldino says. The requirements for the other two shows are yet to be determined, he says.
Smaldino also says a display could be cancelled just before it's scheduled to begin if the weather signals risky fire conditions.
"We will have someone there pre-, during and post-show to make sure everything goes right," he says.
"CSFD standby operations are determined by the probability of fuels (tall dead grass, brush, trees, etc.) contributing to a spread of fire as well as the fire danger for that day," he says. "Some display locations are over well maintained, well irrigated grass (golf courses) or open dirt field areas (like BLR location). In these cases, an apparatus may not be required to be on standby. As of right now, the Wildfire Mitigation group will be providing personnel to staff 3 brush trucks (no operations people) and Broadmoor Fire will be on standby as well. We are evaluating if operations personnel will be used. We have not decided that yet due to watching weather and looking at fuel moistures."
David Tutt, Sports Corp. director of operations, tells the Indy he's confident the two shows it's sponsoring will go off as planned.
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic, which usually presents a concert in Memorial Park on July 4, will perform inside the Pikes Peak Center. That performance will be broadcast live on a large screen from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at a "block party" held at the parking lot north of the center, at 101 Sahwatch Street.
The party will feature food trucks and a beer garden, and admission is free.
The fireworks display will take place later at the Fire Department Complex, 375 Printers Pkwy. The display will be visible from Memorial Park, which is the best viewing point, Tutt says.
Smaldino says fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs and the rest of El Paso County. Yet, people do shoot them off in neighborhoods, he acknowledged.
Hence, fire crews will "take the long way home" on fire calls to cruise through areas where fireworks are plainly visible and issue warnings to residents.
But Smaldino emphasized that if a firework causes a fire, the CSFD will investigate the source and charge the person responsible.
"The biggest thing is, if they do start a fire and it causes damage, that's where they for sure are going to get into trouble," he says, noting the maximum penalty is 189 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.