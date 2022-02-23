UPDATE: This blog has been updated with information about pets being left out in the cold.
The city's two chief shelters for the unhoused saw beds fill to near capacity during the sub-zero night of Feb. 22-23. Timeanddate.com reported the overnight low at 6 below zero, marked at 6 a.m. Feb. 23.
Springs Rescue Mission sheltered 417 people. "That is our highest number year to date," spokesperson Cameron Moix tells the Indy. "We have a total shelter capacity of 450. However, we will not turn anyone away even if we reach that capacity."
In the winter of 2020, he says, Springs Rescue Mission hosted 475 guests at times. "In that situation, we have mats available and other facilities in which to provide overflow space in an effort to keep everyone warm, safe and dry," Moix says.
At the Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery Center, all 120 men's beds were filled, as were the 18 beds designated for single women. Over half of the 82 beds available for families with children also were filled.
The Montgomery Center is considered low barrier and does impose some restrictions against intoxication and drug use. Pets are not allowed.
The Rescue Mission does accept pets, and focuses on "harm reduction," which encourages homeless people to seek resources by removing obstacles.
“The overall thought process is to get as many people off the streets as possible,” said Guest Services Director Robert Farmer on the mission's website. “We open our doors, hold our arms out and everyone is welcome to come in. We’ve tried to remove every reason that might keep someone from coming to the shelter: no identification required, pets are welcome, we don’t do background checks, sobriety is not a requirement.”
Moix says the shelter on an average night gives refuge to 16 dogs, but has space for a few more.
At the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, animal control officials were checking on any reports of animals being left outdoors overnight and the agency offered this advice on care for pets during frigid weather:
- As a rule of thumb, if it's too cold outside for you, it's probably too cold for your pet as well.
- Bring your pets indoors as often as possible when the temperature drops or provide a warm, waterproof shelter that is raised a few inches off the ground.
- If your pet needs to be outside for a long period of time, you can consider getting a sweater to keep them warm. Also, make sure to wipe off your pet's legs and stomach to remove ice, snow and salt.
- Antifreeze is poisonous to pets so make sure to clean up spills and keep it stored out of reach.
An HSPPR spokesperson also said the enforcement team receives a high number of calls from concerned citizens about pets left out in the cold.
"While we wish every pet parent would keep their fur kids inside, it’s not against the law for pets to be outdoors if shelter is available to the pet. If you are concerned about a pet left outside without shelter or water, please call Animal Law Enforcement at 719-302-8798," the spokesperson said.