This blog has been updated with a number of arrests Greg Maxwell has made since being associated with the Sheriff's Office.
El Paso County Sheriff's candidate Greg Maxwell is beating back allegations he inappropriately tried to sidestep Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification in 2014, just before he switched from a reserve officer with the Sheriff's Office to a full-time deputy in early 2015.
Maxwell, director of security at The Broadmoor hotel, tells the Indy he did nothing wrong and all the qualifications he listed in a letter to the POST board were accurate, though a former sheriff's training officer called some of Maxwell's claims "BS."
Maxwell's November 2014 letter to the POST board, which he submitted on Sheriff's Office letterhead without permission, according to one account, was rejected, POST board minutes show.
After he was hired as a full-time lieutenant, Maxwell then attended POST training at Pikes Peak Community College for roughly four months, at the direction of the county, which paid $7,486 for the training, while also paying Maxwell lieutenant’s pay. Maxwell says that's about the cost of training a deputy via the Sheriff's Office's in-house academy.
Maxwell had to attend PPCC because the Sheriff’s Office wasn’t conducting its own academy during 2015 due to the department not needing additional personnel, says Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Mynatt.
“Sheriff [Bill] Elder wanted Greg Maxwell to be POST certified and this was the fastest way to get this accomplished,” she says, noting the expense came from the department’s Training/Professional Development Budget.
Maxwell faces three other candidates for the Republican nomination in the sheriff’s race. Elder can’t seek a third term due to term limits. The other candidates are Undersheriff Joe Roybal, who’s been endorsed by Elder, Springs Police Lt. Steve Noblitt, and former Customs and Border Protection agent Todd Watkins.
Maxwell is trying to land a spot on the June 28 primary ballot through the county assembly and petition processes. The assembly will be held March 19 at Vista Ridge High School. It's not clear how the other candidates plan to reach the primary ballot.
Maxwell became an El Paso County reserve officer in 2006 but didn’t log any hours that year, according to Sheriff’s Office records. He put in an average of 600 hours per year from 2007 through 2013 on the reserve force, records show. In 2014, he worked 1,593 as a reserve officer, which is about three-quarters of a full-time schedule. He was then hired full-time in January 2015, when Elder took over as Sheriff, and left the department in June 2017. Since leaving, he's remained a reserve officer, though sheriff's records show he's served only 41 hours. Maxwell says he put in 287 hours in 2021 alone.
The Sheriff's Office work hours are wrong, Maxwell asserts, saying, "I don't think the Sheriff's Office is happy about me running for sheriff." He didn't elaborate, although it's worth noting that Elder has endorsed Roybal for sheriff.
Maxwell wrote a letter dated Nov. 16, 2014, to the POST board on Sheriff’s Office letterhead asking the POST director to convert his reserve POST status to full-time status.
In support of the request, he said he’d served as a reserve officer at the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years and worked for “a variety of different units,” including patrol and traffic, crime reduction and K-9. He also said he had obtained a “Handgun Instructor Title, Long Gun Instructor Title, and Taser Instructor Title” and had used them to teach for over eight years at the recruit academies held by the office.
He asserted that during his time with the Sheriff’s Office, he’d made over 330 felony arrests, over 500 misdemeanor arrests, made “thousands” of traffic stops and testified in court “over 50 times.”
The POST board voted unanimously on Nov. 21, 2014, to deny the request.
“A Reserve certification is, at this time, not transferrable to a Basic certification in any way,” the POST board’s minutes state. “The Board states this would be a dangerous precedent and that an officer with a Reserve certification should not be permitted to complete the test-out to obtain Basic certification.”
As to whether Maxwell made the arrests he claimed, the Sheriff’s Office was unable to verify those numbers, because they don’t track cases in that way. However, the Sheriff's Office has since determined that Maxwell made eight arrests from 2007 to 2022.
John Brandt, a former sheriff’s lieutenant who was in charge of training when he retired in 2016, says reservist POST certification requires about a third of the training required for full certification as a deputy. He also noted that reservists had “limited powers” and had to ride with a regular deputy.
Asked whether it was possible for a reservist to log those arrest numbers, Brandt says, “To me, it was a bunch of BS.
“He might have been in a car when a deputy made an arrest, and he’s counting that,” says Brandt, whose tenure overlapped that of Maxwell. “He could drive to a scene of a felony crime and maybe transport the suspect to CJC [Criminal Justice Center] for booking and say, ‘I was part of this arrest.’ To me it was all fabricated.”
Asked about the “thousands” of traffic stops Maxwell said he made, Brandt says, “If he would stop everything he saw.”
Brandt, who has moved to Washington state and has no stake in the sheriff's race, also says that he turned down Maxwell’s request for converting his POST certification without the required training and handed it off to then-Sheriff Terry Maketa, who also denied it.
Mynatt says that while “All letters and memorandums sent on a letterhead of the Sheriff’s Office is recommended to be approved, ... after reviewing the 2014 policy, it was not required by policy.”
Maxwell says he had Maketa's permission to submit the request to POST. "They [his superiors] said, 'It's your right to do that,'" he says.
He also said he had completed all the required POST training except for the final test, although that wasn't mentioned in his letter to the POST board. He tells the Indy he had planned "to talk to the board about that," but didn't get the chance because the board denied the request.
Asked how he knows how many arrests and traffic stops he made, Maxwell says he kept track in a notebook "so we had some kind of tally for what we did...."
Maxwell drew lieutenant’s pay while undergoing POST training at PPCC. Officers familiar with those practices say it's unusual to pay a person at a high rank such as lieutenant before they're fully certified, but Maxwell justifies that and says he'd do the same, if elected sheriff, if a good job candidate surfaced.
"I’d have to look at every situation and see what it looks like," he says. "I had spent a lot of my own time investing in classes, knowledge, whatever I could take. I was not getting paid this whole time [as a reserve officer]. If I found another weird anomaly like that, of course I would hire the guy.
"I don’t know why people are so upset that I gave so much free service to this community," he adds.
Maxwell produced a certificate of appreciation signed by Maketa in 2013 commending him for 13,500 hours of volunteer service.
Maxwell says the POST certification issue has arisen previously three or four times, though when asked to identify the other news outlets making inquiries, he could only name The Gazette, which never ran a story.
"When the reporter called me back, he said after looking into the answers he didn’t believe it was a story they were going to print," Maxwell says. The Gazette is owned by billionaire Phil Anschutz, who also owns The Broadmoor. Maxwell dispelled the idea there was back-channel communication between the hotel and newspaper, saying, "I didn't talk to anyone at The Broadmoor about it [the story]."
Maxwell tells the Indy the POST certification is a non-story. "If I was trying to hide anything, I wouldn’t have called you," he says. "I can’t help what other people say. I’m a very positive person. I’ve run a positive campaign. I don’t speak harshly about people. I speak the truth."
Maxwell's website says he began with the Sheriff's Office in 2002 as a volunteer chaplain, completed the reserve academy in 2005 and was promoted to sergeant in 2007. Before he was hired full-time, he was promoted to reserve lieutenant. He started as director of security at The Broadmoor in 2017.
While serving as a reserve officer, he ran a construction company and "was a board member on the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department."
A spokesman for Regional Building reports that Maxwell didn't serve on the Regional Building Commission, but rather served on some volunteer committees in the early 2000s.