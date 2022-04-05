It's never a good idea to point an object that resembles a real handgun at someone, but doing so with a gun that shoots water-filled beads at velocities that mimic BBs is particularly dangerous.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on April 5, to parents and others who influence children and teenagers, about the "Orbeez" social media challenge.
This challenge encourages participants, typically teenagers, to video themselves approaching pedestrians and shooting them with water-filled beads from high powered water guns and to post the results on TikTok, according to officials. Orbeez is a name brand of these water beads but there are numerous manufacturers. This challenge has resulted in serious injuries to victims and some of those responsible are facing felony charges.
More details provided by the Sheriff's Office:
• Water bead guns are toy guns that shoot water-filled beads in semi-auto or full-auto modes
• The beads are sometimes frozen before they’re used making them more destructive
• Velocities on some water bead guns can be adjusted to as high as 250 feet per second (similar to a BB gun designed to shoot steel BB rounds)
• Many of these water bead guns look like actual firearms; it’s impossible at a quick glance to tell the difference
• EPSO has seen an increase in reports recently by persons shot and injured by water beads, particularly in the Falcon area
• There have been numerous instances reported nationally of law enforcement officers who have been fired upon and struck by water beads after being confronted by teenagers brandishing these water guns
"As you can imagine," the release said, "this social media challenge has the potential for unnecessary, serious injury to victims as well as avoidable catastrophe. Worst case, the very realistic appearance of many of these guns creates a dynamic in which it could be only a matter of time until an armed citizen or law enforcement officer uses potentially justified deadly force against a prankster engaged in this Orbeez challenge who has what appears to be a legitimate firearm."