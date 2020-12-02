Because of the generosity of several interior designers, five young moms brought newborns home to new nurseries.
Because nearly 30 businesses, churches and nonprofits contributed funds, provisions and volunteers, 10,000 Colorado Springs students started school with backpacks brim-full of school supplies.
And because local businesses love Colorado Springs, they are being invited to partner with local nonprofits on a new initiative called Lift Southeast.
All of these efforts are spearheaded by COSILoveYou (pronounced “Cause I Love You”), a nonprofit that mobilizes volunteers who contribute their skills, as well as money and materials, to produce successful community projects.
COSILoveSchools was one of the initiatives COSILoveYou launched in the pre-pandemic days, back when teams of volunteers from businesses and nonprofits were able to go into schools and do projects such as remodeling a special-needs classroom and spiffing up a run-down teachers’ lounge.
This year, COVID-19 forced some changes in the way COSILoveYou delivered its gifts to the community, but it couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the participants, who were even more determined to make a difference in people’s lives.
“We build teams to address practical needs,” says Stu Davis, who founded COSILoveYou three years ago. The organization brings businesses and nonprofits together with the local faith community to address issues and develop projects that an individual employer or church couldn’t pull off alone.
A young woman in Southeast Colorado Springs was facing the impending birth of her baby without a proper space for the infant.
“Her husband was in the military,” says Lydia Andrews, owner of Maple & Moss Staging and Design. “She was by herself, and they really didn’t have the funds to get a nursery started for themselves. There’s a lot around the birth of a new baby that as a mom, you want to provide.”
COSILoveYou connected Andrews with the expectant mom. Andrews, a mom herself, talked with the woman about the dream nursery she wanted for her baby; together they pored over pictures on Pinterest.
With a budget provided by the organization and some of her own money, Andrews came up with a concept and ordered furniture, paint and other materials.
Andrews directed a small team of volunteers in a one-day makeover that transformed a bedroom in the mother’s home into an animal-themed nursery where her baby could get a great start.
“She went into labor very soon after, so she had the nursery set up for her,” Andrews says. “To be able to help do that for someone was really special.”
Andrews says she was on board immediately when she and a couple of other designers were invited to work on the nursery projects, especially because she was asked to contribute her skills.
For businesses that may be cash-strapped because of the pandemic, volunteering time and services can be just as effective as giving money.
“I believe it’s even more effective, because you build relationships,” Andrews says. “Just because we’re physically divided doesn’t mean that we can’t build a strong community and make connections. Rather than having that focus of, ‘I need to look out for what I need,’ we can shift that focus onto our community around us. If this business across from me fails, then I will fail too, because we’re all in this together.”
Over two days in August, COSILoveYou pulled off a huge event it called the Backpack Bash, even though COVID-19 threw them a giant curve ball.
“We started planning about this time last year,” Davis says. A number of businesses wanted to be part of it. But when the COVID shutdown occurred, pretty much all of them had to pull out.”
But less than 90 days before the event was scheduled to occur, he got a call from a friend at Nunn Construction who wanted to help. As word spread that the event was going forward, several more calls came in. “There were some simply wrote checks, and almost everybody contributed something in kind,” Davis says.
Each of the eight local Walmarts contributed at least $1,000 in school supplies. Checks Unlimited provided warehouse space where the backpacks and supplies were collected and assembled.
Creative Consortium made signs and did design work. Nunn Construction loaned construction cones for traffic control during the drive-thru events, which were held in five different locations Aug. 1 and 8.
And everyone provided volunteers to stuff the backpacks and give them out.
Nunn Construction had helped with a previous COSILoveYou project — the renovation of a classroom for special-needs students at Holmes Middle School over winter break last year.
For Nunn, the backpack project was a part of their Gratitude Challenge, a fund-raising effort the construction company put together earlier this year.
“So many of our small businesses were having to shut down,” says Andrea Slattery, business development director at Nunn. “We were one of the lucky ones” that were considered essential and allowed to stay open.
“So we wanted to think about what we could do to give back to the community, because we knew not everyone was in that position,” Slattery says. “We came up with the Gratitude Challenge.”
Nunn challenged the community to contribute funds that would benefit COSILoveYou and local nonprofit Educating Children of Color. Nunn committed to matching every dollar donated to the two organizations, up to $10,000.
The fundraising effort was even more successful than Nunn had hoped. By the time the campaign ended on Aug. 1, 51 participants had made donations to COSILoveYou ranging from $25 to $1,000 totaling $5,209. Nunn donated $5,000, for a total of $10,209. With those funds, COSILoveYou was able to purchase and fill 2,042 backpacks.
Nunn also collected in-kind donations at its office and at several of its job sites.
Giving back to the community, even a small investment, “can make such a big difference when you’re putting it in the right hands,” Slattery says.
Slattery pointed out that COSILoveYou leverages small contributions to get large results during its annual CityServe Day, which mobilizes thousands of people for a day of service. This year, on Oct. 3, CityServe Day drew 2,215 volunteers who contributed 6,640 hours at 72 project sites.
In the coming year, Davis says, “one of the things we are working on is an initiative called Lift Southeast. We are trying to build more partnerships around organizations that are doing good work in the southeast part of the city.”
That includes expanding the COSILove-Schools program in Harrison School District 2 and supporting and partnering with organizations including Solid Rock Community Development Corp., the Thrive Network and the RISE Coalition.
“We’re looking at trying to do more to highlight their work and partner up organizations, especially business partners, who could contribute real expertise to things like job growth and community development efforts — everything from grassroots efforts like local food pantries and health care access to really macro-level efforts like education, housing and homelessness and some of those kinds of issues that are present in the southeast,” Davis says.
Davis will be looking for a key partner to help Solid Rock stand up a family resources center that will function as a community hub and for business owners who want to do mentorship of entrepreneurs with the Thrive Network.
What he’s seeking is “skills-based volunteerism,” Davis says. “An accountant who sweeps up a trail may have a good feeling about helping somebody. But what they’ll get really excited about is working with a family who’s trying to figure out how to set up a family budget for the first time.”
