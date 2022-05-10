The sons of a 45-year-old Colorado Springs man shot and killed by a Colorado Springs Police Department officer late last year have notified officials they plan to filed a lawsuit and seek $10 million in damages.
Michael Pantoja was killed Dec. 8, 2021, by gunfire from Officer Jacob Kelly, who's been with the CSPD since 2018 and was assigned at that time to the Sand Creek patrol division.
According to an account from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the shooting, at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Herd Street, southeast of Union Boulevard and Highway 24.
When they arrived, they encountered an armed man outside a home. An officer fired at the man, who died at the scene.
The homeowner, who called 911, was not injured during the incident, the Sheriff's Office said, and Pantoja had no known association to the residence where the burglary was reported.
Pantoja lived just around the corner from Herd Street, in the 2200 block of Hanham Drive.
The decision about whether the officer's actions were justified will be made by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which hasn't yet released the finding. Historically, the DA's Office rules officers are justified in virtually every case, however.
The notice of claim was submitted to city and county officials in January on behalf of Pantoja's son, Anthony Paradeis, 21, and an unnamed 15-year-old son.
It states that Pantoja was "defending his home" when the shooting happened.
"Michael Pantoja was at his home of residence, the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to protect Michael Pantoja on the morning of December 8th, 2021, as it was his residence of 2262 Hanham Drive ... that was facing potential burglary," the claim letter says. "It is alleged that one shot of gun fire from Jacob Kelly, a Colorado Springs Police Department [officer] is what killed ... Pantoja."
The claim, filed by Earl & Earl law firm of Colorado Springs, asserts the value of economic and non-economic damages, such as suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment, quality of life and humiliation, is $10 million.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office autopsy report shows that Pantoja was shot four times, three times in the chest and once in the right thigh.
The body also had multiple, non-life threatening stab wounds in the abdomen, the autopsy notes, saying it was reported that "decedent stabbed himself, jumped from the second story floor of his residence, broke into multiple neighbors' homes, and sustained multiple gunshot wounds after confrontation with Colorado Springs Police Department officers."
The autopsy also states that Pantoja "had history of stabbing himself while using methamphetamine," and toxicology results in the autopsy report note lab tests showed the presence of methamphetamine in his blood and urine and amphetamine in his blood, post-mortem.
Local law enforcement agencies, including the city, won't comment on cases that are in litigation or could lead to litigation.