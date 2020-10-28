Fights on Southwest Airlines from Colorado Springs Airport will begin on March 11, 2021, flying daily to five destinations, the airline announced Oct. 28.
The low-cost airline, which the city has tried to attract for more than a decade, will fly to Denver four times per day at $29 one-way; twice a day to Las Vegas, Nev., for $59 one-way; twice a day to Phoenix for $59 one-way; to Dallas' Love Field three times per day at $69, and twice a day to Chicago's Midway airport, $89 one-way.
That's 11 flights per day.
Southwest also announced a schedule of flights from Chicago's O'Hare Airport, starting Feb. 14, that will fly to Nashville, Baltimore/Washington D.C., Denver, Dallas and Phoenix multiple times per day.
“Our low fares and friendly policies, like no change fees and bags fly free, mean more today as they give people the peace of mind to book travel beyond 2020," Southwest Airlines' chief commercial officer and executive vice president Andrew Watterson said in a release. (Southwest allows customers to check up to two bags free under size and weight limits.)
"We’re growing the reach of Southwest as we add more destinations across the United States while bringing our warm hospitality and iconic customer service to more people than ever before,” Watterson said.
A line-up of local dignitaries gathered for the news conference to slap one another on the back and welcome Southwest, which has been courted by the city for 17 years.
Discussions with the airline turned serious Oct. 1 with a visit from Southwest executives, said Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs Airport's director of aviation. He said since Southwest's last visit here 13 years ago, Colorado Springs had become "an entirely different city."
Twenty-six days later, the announcement came for its launch of service to five cities, which will interconnect with other airports to give access to more than 100 cities in the United States and Latin America, said Lexi Muller, Southwest's community outreach lead.
Mayor John Suthers credited the Regional Air Service Task Force, chaired by El Pomar Foundation board chairman Bill Hybl, VisitCOS, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, the airport and others.
Chamber chief executive Dirk Draper said Southwest's entry into the local aviation market will make the city more attractive for capital investment and increase opportunities for economic development, commerce and air travel.
Hybl hailed the advent of Southwest in COS as an example of a public-private partnership, noting that the Anschutz Foundation and Lyda Hill Foundation played a role in attracting the airline, but he did not elaborate.
El Paso County Commission Chair Mark Waller said the county has committed $300,000 in federal funds, for which a vote of approval is expected on Nov. 3. But Waller didn't explain how Southwest would use the money.
Later, city spokesperson Jamie Fabos explained the funding this way:
"The money will be used in two ways.
"Local partners committed funding to promote the new service (250K) and the airport committed a promotional budget of 500K to promote FlyCOS (can’t promote specific airlines)
"The second component is for construction/up front costs at the COS airport (about 1.5M).
"The vast majority of the money was privately raised from these partners (Visit COS, Chamber and EDC, Lyda Hill, El Pomar/PPCF [Pikes Peak Community Foundation] and other private donors).
"The public dollars come from funds designated for such purposes such as LART [Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax] and the County’s aviation fuel tax fund. No general fund dollars from either the City or the County."
Phillips noted Southwest's commitment means it will be trying to fill 1,800 to 2,000 seats every day on its flights. That might be difficult during a pandemic but Southwest's Muller said the airline is committed to cleaning aircraft between flights, using special air filters for the cabins and requiring all employees and travelers wear masks.
From Southwest's news release:
"Southwest continues growing across Colorado with new seasonal service to both Montrose (Telluride) and Steamboat Springs (Hayden) beginning Dec. 19, 2020. Just a few weeks later, on Jan. 3, 2021, Southwest will celebrate its 15th anniversary of service to Denver where it now employs more than 4,000 people and currently offers up to 220 nonstop departures per day during peak travel periods."
Southwest also advised: "Colorado Springs, CO travel valid March 11, 2021, through April 11, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel from Colorado Springs, CO to Las Vegas, NV is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel to Colorado Springs, CO from Las Vegas, NV is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service."