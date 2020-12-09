The special legislative session called by Gov. Jared Polis, which ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, passed 10 bills aimed at providing economic relief to families and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The session was called in response to federal inaction and increasing incidence and positivity rates, which have far exceeded thresholds established earlier this year for “stay-at-home” orders.
As of Dec. 2, 25 of Colorado’s 64 counties were at severe risk, or Level Red, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dial framework. Restrictions mandated by Level Red status close bars and stop indoor dining, limit retail business to 50 percent capacity and personal services to 25 percent capacity. Many school districts in El Paso County and across Colorado have also moved to remote learning, although not in response to Colorado’s dial framework. These measures, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping hospitals from reaching capacity, have had a profound impact on workers and small businesses.
“We see congressional inaction that has left millions stranded and really created a vacuum for this need for us to work on addressing,” said Leroy Garcia, Democratic senator for SD3 and president of the Colorado Senate, during a Zoom news conference with Democratic leadership on Nov. 29. “Small businesses have been drowning for months waiting on comprehensive federal aid while hardworking Coloradoans anxiously watch housing and unemployment continue to inch more and more up. The amount that the Colorado state government can do to alleviate this burden is limited. We’re using every tool within our power to deliver support to families and to businesses to get them through the next couple of months, which we know will not be easy.”
KC Becker, the Democratic representative for HD13 and Speaker of the House, emphasized the lack of a federal response to the COVID-19 crisis. “We’ve all been expecting and hoping for greater federal action, which hasn’t materialized,” she said during the Nov. 29 Zoom meeting. “We have limited resources to do all that’s necessary, so I think this is going to help. It’s going to make a dent, but not nearly what Washington can deliver. We still need Washington to act, to deliver the comprehensive relief that we need. I think these are all really good steps to help working people and to help businesses.”
Becker says excess general fund revenue left over from June’s budget forecast will fund the legislation. “The federal government stimulus was very effective,” she said. “It brought billions of dollars into the state, which kept people employed, kept them paying income tax, and kept people able to buy things, so increased sales tax. The forecast was wrong, and more money has come in than we anticipated. That’s this money that isn’t currently in our budget, so we have the ability to say, ‘What can we do with this right now?’”
The 10 bills passed include a number of measures to help businesses, organizations and families hardest hit by COVID-19. House Bill 1001 will dedicate $20 million toward increasing Colorado’s broadband capacity. Many of Colorado’s rural school districts have struggled with internet access as students have been forced to learn remotely.
House Bill 1002 will distribute $45 million to enable existing child care providers to keep their doors open and new providers to open and meet the needs of working parents, especially in child care deserts. These grant programs are estimated to support 2,600 child care facilities, preserving care for over 100,000 children and creating capacity for tens of thousands more.
House Bill 1003 will devote $3 million to replenishing essential community services that increase access to food for Colorado families facing food insecurity.
House Bill 1004 will allow restaurants, bars and food trucks to retain state sales tax they collect from November 2020 through February 2021. This will provide bars and restaurants up to $2,000 per location — limited to five locations — for up to $10,000 in tax relief each month to help them make ends meet.
House Bill 1005 will limit fees that third-party delivery services may charge retail food establishment in a county or municipality where indoor dining is limited to 50 percent or lower capacity at the discretion of the jurisdiction.
Senate Bill 001 will send $57 million in direct aid, grants and annual fee waivers to struggling small businesses — prioritizing those operating in counties experiencing severe capacity restrictions. It will also create grant programs and allocate funds specifically for arts and cultural organizations as well as minority-owned businesses.
Senate Bill 002 will provide $60 million for emergency housing assistance to landlords and households that are in financial need due to COVID-19. Of the funding, $1 million will support the Eviction Legal Assistance Fund, which will help Coloradans stay in their homes this winter by providing critical legal assistance for housing-related needs. The bill includes a provision that ensures tens of thousands of unemployed Coloradans continue to have access to the federally funded State Extended Benefits Program through Dec. 26.
Senate Bill 003 will appropriate $5 million to the Energy Outreach Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund to cover the 25 percent increase in applications that Energy Outreach Colorado has seen this year. Senate Bill 004 will allocate an additional $100 million to ensure the state can continue to protect public health while Colorado waits for additional federal stimulus and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A number of other bills introduced during the session have been postponed indefinitely. Senate Bill 005, introduced by Republicans Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, SD1, and Rep. Richard Holtorf, HD64, would have limited disaster emergency declarations to 60 days. Republican Sen. Rob Woodward, SD15, and Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, HD56, introduced a bill to terminate the governor’s authority under the declared state of disaster emergency.
Republicans have been criticized for failing to wear masks during the emergency legislative session. Democratic Rep. Cathy Kipp, HD52, captured a photo of Republican Rep. Larry Liston, HD16, wearing his mask on the top of his head. On Nov. 29 Becker had outlined a number of measures taken to ensure safety during the session. “We are providing KN95 masks to everyone,” she said. “We ask members to get tested before coming in. We’re doing rapid tests each day of the session, we’re limiting the number of committees and we reduced the size of these committees.
We’re making remote participation of the public and members easier. We have Plexiglas dividers on all of the desks. We’ve had the building cleaned, so everything that we can do by limiting the amount of interaction people have with each other, including keeping the session as short as we can. We’re taking all the steps we can to keep things as safe as possible”