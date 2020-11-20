The Economic Development Council of Colorado, which represents interests of private and public sectors, has released its Industry Excellence awards for 2020, which include two winners from Colorado Springs.
First, the city won the "Large Community of the Year" award for its "long-term commitment" to bolstering the economy.
"Southwest Downtown is among the growing momentum of a strong and vibrant sports and tourism industry, due in part by the State's four-pronged Regional Tourism Act called the 'City [for] Champions,'" the EDCC said in a news release. "Over $220M has been invested in these economic drivers catching national attention from Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveler, Smithsonian magazine, and [The New York Times]."
It also noted Colorado Springs is among the fastest-growing cities for millennials, and growth continues despite the pandemic.
Second, the "Economic Development Partnership" award was snagged by the Colorado Springs Airport for collaboration with key economic development stakeholders.
"After being designated an Opportunity Zone, the Peak Innovation Park master plan spun off, sparking strong economic development activity including Amazon's more than $376M capital investment in two distribution facilities, spanning over 71 acres in the park," the release said. "In addition to Aerospace Corporation's $100M expansion project of a state-of-the-art R&D space warfighting facility."
In addition Southwest Airlines recently announced it would begin daily service from the airport next March.