Three local nonprofit organizations have each received a $200,000 grant from USAA to help advance racial equality in the Colorado Springs community. This is part of a three-year, $50 million national commitment to advance racial equality that USAA announced in October.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center and First Tee-Pikes Peak will use the funds to help with initiatives and programming focused on underserved populations in our community.
Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region: Funding will go towards a new initiative called Conversations That Count, a community=wide discussion series focused on listening and learning to advance diversity, equity and inclusion issues facing the next generation. Funds will also support youth development programs focused around education, leadership and character to advance racial equality.
Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center: Funding will focus on the needs of racial minority clients through services of education and training. This will also provide education and training scholarships through Mount Carmel's Level Up program.
First Tee – Pikes Peak: Funding will help to greatly expand First Tee's traditional mentorship program and to continue and increase work with schools across the city, providing a six-week Life Skills Experience program, clinics in low-income schools, and after school programs.
This is the largest grant — outside of a capital campaign — for the First Tee organization and the largest grant received in the past three years for Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.
USAA’s Dec. 14 announcement comes on the heels of a $400,000 grant that USAA made to Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Feeding America for COVID-related relief efforts.
According to USAA, it has contributed a total of $1.3 million to local Colorado Springs nonprofits in 2020, the largest amount given by the company to the Colorado Springs community in a single year.