On July 31, 2021, Colorado Springs will turn 150 years old, and it will celebrate with an array of planned activities throughout the year.

• Jan. 30: the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum debuts a new exhibit, COS@150 — an exploration of the community’s history and culture that will feature 150 objects, illuminating 150 stories and commemorating 150 years. More at cspm.org/exhibits/cos150/.

• April: COS Tree Month. The city is partnering with local nurseries and Colorado Springs Utilities on a digital media campaign to highlight Colorado Springs’ unique relationship with trees — past, present and future.

• June 12: Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site hosts the Beards, Bonnets and Brews Fest, a family-friendly “back to the future” event.

• July 8: Then and Now, a photo exhibit, opens at Library 21c. Local photographer Mike Pach of 3 Peaks Photography replicated 50 historic photos in the modern day.

• July 17: A sesquicentennial-themed gala, hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, celebrating 150 years of business in Colorado Springs. 

• July 31: Downtown Festival. A community parade through time will kick off the festivities on Tejon Street, followed by live music, food and fun in downtown Colorado Springs.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/cos-150 for event updates, a historical reading list and volunteer opportunities.

 

