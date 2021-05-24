Colorado Springs Utilities launched installation of "smart meters" in homes and businesses across its service territory.
The program will upgrade electric meters and install new hardware on natural gas and water meters. The first phase is nearly finished, which tested installation of a small number of meters as a pilot project, Utilities said in a release. The program started in 2019 and concludes in 2023 at a total cost of $77.5 million.
Starting in June, more customers will get visits from crews to make the change.
"These new meters create a secure wireless communications network between Springs Utilities and its customers," the release said. "This Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) enables the utility to provide more reliable service and help customers better manage their utility use."
Learn more about the program here. On the website, customers can plug in their address and determine when their house or business is scheduled for the upgrade.
Meters in use today were installed in 2005 and are nearing the end of their expected life. The new wireless system incorporates advanced meters, a secure communication network, new software, and better data collection and analysis tools to support our transition to a smart utility.
“This program will help us tap into our potential, increase efficiencies and improve service quality,” Aram Benyamin, Utilities CEO, said in the release.
Among the benefits are better understanding and control of utilities use; faster start, stop and reconnect times; quicker leak detection; faster, more accurate troubleshooting of customer issues, and fewer trucks dispatched, which results in decreased carbon emissions.
Utilities says their workers will always identify themselves with proper ID, and customers will get a call ahead of time telling them when workers will arrive.