While Colorado Springs Utilities reached a peak for winter electric use during the recent cold snap, it did not set a new record for natural gas usage.
Natural gas is most commonly associated with heating equipment, such as furnaces. Only about 11,500 residential accounts use electricity to heat their homes, which is just 5 percent of Utilities residential accounts.
Utilities reports that on Feb. 14, it set a daily megawatt hour energy consumption record for wintertime, at 16,621 megawatt hours. That only slightly surpassed the former winter peak of 16,593 MWh, which occurred on Feb. 1, 2011.
Utilities didn't explain why electric usage set the new winter record.
The city-owned utility usually hits peak usage in the summer when people are running air conditioners nonstop. Utilities' Natalie Watts says via email, "While we achieved a new winter daily consumption record over the weekend, it still did not surpass our overall megawatt hour daily consumption peak which occurred on July 19, 2019. The overall daily consumption record for Colorado Springs Utilities is 17,751 MWh."
As for natural gas use, on Feb. 13, when the temperature dropped to 10 degrees below zero, Utilities used 243,201 dekatherms, the measurement used for natural gas. One dekatherm is equivalent to 1 million BTUs (British Thermal Units) per day.
The highest gas usage day came on Feb. 1, 2011, when temperatures plunged to 8 below zero and 258,438 dekatherms were used.