With a 3,200-acre subdivision hanging fire on annexation, Colorado Springs Utilities will consider changing the rules on how water service is extended to property that doesn't sit contiguous to the city proper.
The property, dubbed Amara, sits south of the city, with land in El Paso County and the city of Fountain separating portions of the subdivision from the city. That's why La Plata Communities proposes a "flagpole" annexation that would tie the property to the city with a long narrow strip along Bradley Road.
City Council, which also serves as the Utilities Board, heard an outline of the proposal to annex the property on Monday, Oct. 10. All indicators signaled full steam ahead, notably with Springs Utilities saying it would have no problem providing water, wastewater, natural gas and electric service.
Water is key to Amara, because the plan to develop the land within the city of Fountain fell flat after it became clear that Fountain didn't have sufficient water to serve up to 9,500 homes to be built there. Amara is bordered on three sides by city of Fountain.
Springs Utilities officials said Monday it has plenty of water, including a sufficient supply for Amara.
But now, the Utilities Board, which meets Wednesday, Oct. 19, will consider the criteria for tapping water from the city by a non-contiguous parcel.
In a staff report to the board, CEO Aram Benyamin wrote:
"As a result of persistent drought in the western United States and Colorado River Basin and due to increasing demands on the City’s water supply, attached please find a proposed ordinance requiring that extensions of Colorado Springs Utilities’ water service boundary be approved by a supermajority vote of Councilmembers present and supported by a written record demonstrating that: (1) the City’s water rights are sufficient to meet at least 130% of all water service obligations, including existing demand and the projected demand for water services within the proposed extension of services, and the area shares at least 25% contiguity with the City boundary; (2) a unique and extraordinary event or circumstance necessitates an extension of water services to serve critical interests of the City; or (3) the area is entirely contained within the City limits, or the area is owned or leased by the City, or the extension of water service to the area has a de minimis impact on the overall City’s water rights."
It doesn't appear that Amara shares 25 percent contiguity with the city.
The proposed ordinance also notes these points:
• Persistent drought in the western United States and Colorado River Basin has placed a risk of future constraints on the City’s water supply.
• The City Council recognizes that enclaves and irregularly shaped boundaries create an inefficient delivery of municipal services which should be avoided.
The ordinance also states its purpose is to "reasonably limit the extension of water services."
But while some might cheer the idea of limiting extension of service, Benyamin's report also said, "If approved, this Ordinance will limit Utilities’ water and wastewater revenue growth resulting from expansion of Utilities’ water service boundary. This may necessitate additional water and wastewater rate increases." (Emphasis added.)
Although Amara's developer La Plata CEO Doug Quimby noted the new subdivision would go a long way to answering the need for more housing here and that there's no more developable land in the city, it's worth noting that Banning Lewis Ranch, on the city's eastern side, contains roughly 20,000 mostly undeveloped acres.
The owner of most of that land is Norwood Development Group, owned by developer David Jenkins, who developed First & Main Town Center on Powers Boulevard and the Interquest area up north. He also has substantial holdings in the Downtown area.
If the Banning Lewis Ranch property isn't sold to others who could start to develop it, builders who want to provide housing must search elsewhere.
We sent an email and left a voicemail for Norwood President Chris Jenkins but haven't heard back.
Asked to elaborate on the ordinance and what triggered it, Utilities spokesperson Jennifer Jordan says via email, "The proposed ordinance is a result of discussions between Colorado Springs Utilities and City leadership regarding responsible growth. We have a responsibility to provide utilities service to customers in our service territory. This provides a mechanism by which adequate water supply and infrastructure can be assured to meet projected demands of current and future customers."
We've reached out to Utilities Board Chair Wayne Williams for more information and will update if we hear back from him. We've also tried to reach Quimby with La Plata to get his thoughts and will update should he get back to us.