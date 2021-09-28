Health care workers in Colorado have until Friday to get their first COVID-19 vaccine under a Colorado Board of Health rule, after which they could face termination.
Under a rule adopted by the state Board of Health at Gov. Jared Polis' urging, all employees, direct contractors and support staff at 3,800 licensed health care facilities in Colorado must get their first dose no later than Sept. 30 and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, The Denver Channel reported.
While the Otero County commissioners voted Sept. 27 not to follow the state mandate, UCHealth, which runs city-owned Memorial hospitals, is complying with the order, as will Centura Health, the city's other health system.
"Right now, we expect about 99% or more of UCHealth staff and providers to be compliant with our policy," UCHealth spokesperson Cary Vogrin says in an email.
She called vaccination "the best way to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients, staff members, and everyone working in our facilities." The health system likely will have more data next week after the deadline passes and officials determine which employees opted out of getting the jab.
"I’m not aware of any employees who have quit because of UCHealth’s vaccine requirement, but of course there are still a few days to go before the deadline," she added.
Centura Health, which runs Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center, isn't releasing any data yet, said spokesperson Lindsay Radford. Instead, Radford restated Centura's position issued when the vaccination order was imposed on Aug. 30.
"Centura Health will fully comply with the state of Colorado’s emergency vaccine mandate rules across our entire health system, including our ministries in western Kansas. To comply with the regulations, we have activated our COVID-19 Vaccination Policy that applies to our 21,000 incredible caregivers, physicians, students, volunteers, contractors and Community Board members. Our leaders developed this policy using recommendations and guidance from our clinical experts, and it focuses on Centura’s priority to address each individual’s personal health, safety and wellbeing.
"Available COVID-19 vaccines, including the fully FDA-approved vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, continue to demonstrate incredibly high efficacy with side effects that are extremely rare. With the rise in the delta variant and community spread, we remain hopeful that more people throughout our communities get vaccinated," Radford said.
Two weeks before the state board acted, Centura President and CEO Peter Banko wrote an editorial that appeared in the Colorado Sun saying there was no need for a vaccine mandate for health workers.
Now, Centura may have to discontinue some services due to unvaccinated staff and open but unfilled positions, The Gazette reported.
COVID-related hospitalizations here are their highest level since the surge in January, data from El Paso County Public Health shows. About 40 outbreaks were reported in El Paso County during just three weeks, from Sept. 1 to 22, according to the most recent data available.
Of those eligible, El Paso County has one of the lowest vaccination rates among Front Range counties, at 68.9 percent.