State budgeting forecasters predict higher revenue than previously thought, comprising a 13.1 percent increase in fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the prior fiscal year, the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) said in a release on March 17.
The forecast projected General Fund revenue to increase $205.9 million over the December forecast to $16.2 billion in FY 2021-22.
The growth rate is expected to moderate to 2.8 percent in FY 2022-23 and 3.2 percent in FY 2023-24.
The OSPB said the upward revision stems from high expected individual income and sales revenue collections, which are being driven by wage and inflation growth.
“Colorado is recovering faster, stronger and ahead of other states,” Governor Jared Polis said in a statement. “While Colorado’s unemployment rate continues to rapidly fall and job growth continues to soar, we are seeing pandemic-induced inflation nationwide, and gas prices rising as a result of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s extreme aggression in Ukraine so my administration is laser focused on our mission to cut costs and fees, save people money on everyday items including prescription drugs.”
The forecast shows that despite nationwide inflation and supply chain headwinds, Colorado’s economy will likely continue to grow, along with elevated job growth. "The state’s innovative work creating and strengthening programs that help connect job seekers to employers has provided real relief for Coloradans, as Colorado’s unemployment rate continues to decline," the release said.
Nationally, pandemic-induced inflation and supply-chain constraints will continue to pressure the economy. That's why, the release said, Polis is working on initiatives that will save Colorado families money, including on healthcare, making early childhood education and child care affordable, implementing universal preschool that his administration says will help save families $4,300 per year, reducing vehicle registration fees and other measures.
Total cash fund revenue subject to the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights is projected to increase by 12 percent in fiscal 2021-22, followed by 1.8 percent growth in 2022-23 and 4.4 percent growth in 2023-24.
According to the release, nationally, the U.S. economy is continuing to rebound, however the nation faces greater headwinds than previously expected as a result of nationwide inflationary pressures as companies pass higher input prices onto consumers. Wage growth is forecasted to continue at a rapid pace, as job openings continue to outnumber unemployed workers.
Meantime, a study conducted by Lensa, an employment firm, found that Colorado's workers' average pay ranks 9th highest in the nation at $63,776.
Connecticut ranked first, at $78,609, followed by Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. The state with the lowest average annual income was Mississippi at $42,129.