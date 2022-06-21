State officials announced today, June 21, that the payback to taxpayers in August will grow from $500 per taxpayer to $750 each ($1,500 for joint filers).
Taxpayers have until June 30, 2022, to file their taxes to receive the tax rebate later this summer.
The source of funds is excess revenue above the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) revenue cap due to the state's recovery after the pandemic.
The rebates were sped up due to a bill adopted by the legislature and co-sponsored by Rep. Ton Exum of Colorado Springs, along with other lawmakers.
While Republicans accuse the Democrat-controlled legislature and administration of using the rebates for political purposes, by issuing the rebates before the November 8 election, Governor Jared Polis said in a release says the money comes at a time when "Coloradans need it most."
"Everyone in our state is feeling the impact of rising costs, and I refuse to let the government sit on taxpayers’ money when it could be used to make life a little bit easier for the people of our state," Polis said. "I am thrilled that due to our strong economy, Coloradans will be receiving nearly double what we initially hoped, with $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers."
The rebates were originally estimated at $400 per tax filer.
“Colorado’s strong recovery is exceeding expectations and outpacing the nation, which means families are getting even more money back this September through our Colorado Cashback plan,” said Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada. “To help with rising costs, the legislation we passed this session will now send Coloradans tax refund checks of at least $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers as soon as possible. With pandemic-induced inflation squeezing families’ budgets, we made saving people money our top priority and passed dozens of laws to help Coloradans and businesses hold on to more of their hard earned money.”
"This session, Colorado Democrats set out to address rising costs and make Colorado a more affordable place to live—and I'm proud to say we delivered," said Rep. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs.
The release said that tax filers who file an extention by October 17 will receive the rebate in January 2023.