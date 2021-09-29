Years ago, a bright Colorado College grad took the daring step of starting his own company consigning and building solar gardens. The idea was to allow people to invest in solar without having the solar cells installed on their homes.
David Amster-Olszewski enjoyed some success with his Colorado Springs-based company, until Colorado Springs Utilities Board changed the rules for solar gardens, driving him to move his business to Denver.
We report on that and other history and controversy surrounding the city's Drake Power Plant, which in August burned its last load of coal, in this week's cover story.
Now, SunShare announces a significant investment in a release that says, in part:
"Today, Denver-based SunShare, LLC ("SunShare"), a leading community solar developer, announced that it has secured a $30 million equity commitment from Ember Infrastructure ("Ember"), a private equity platform investing in diversified sustainable infrastructure assets and companies. The investment will accelerate SunShare's successful business model of combining market innovation with full life-cycle solar development and ownership capabilities and allow it to expand into new states."
Amster-Olszewski tells the Indy via email that he is happy to seek Drake's days are numbered and recalls his unsuccessful bid to help push the city toward renewables nearly a decade ago.
"I remember being at all those city council meetings about 10 years ago trying to get them to invest the [roughly] $100M in scrubbers instead in renewables," he says. "Wouldn't that have made sense!!"