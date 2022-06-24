The Supreme Court issued a ruling today, June 24, overturning the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision giving women the constitutional right to control their own bodies and choose to have an abortion if they wish.
The Colorado Legislature passed a law this session declaring a woman's right to choose, but many states are poised to abolish that right in the wake of the 6-3 decision.
Governor Jared Polis said in a release, "Coloradans do not want politicians making their healthcare decisions. Because of my administration and Democratic leadership in the legislature, Coloradans don’t have to worry because our rights are still protected today despite the unfortunate reality that the U.S. Supreme just rolled those freedoms back for millions of Americans in other states. In Colorado, we will continue to choose freedom and we stand against government control over our bodies. State leadership matters now more than ever and in Colorado we will not retreat to an archaic era where the powerful few controlled the freedoms over our bodies and health decisions."
The Colorado Democratic Party issued a statement noting that both GOP candidates for governor, Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl, "are staking out increasingly divisive positions on abortion bans, promising to roll back the right to an abortion in Colorado," despite polls showing that nearly 60 percent of Coloradans believe abortion should be legal.
“If Republicans take the Governor’s Mansion this election, the abortion protections Coloradans count on will become a distant memory. These out of touch candidates have no problem putting lives in danger just to enforce a narrow religious view on the total population,” Democratic Party spokesperson Kailee Stiles said in a release.
But Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown hailed the decision, calling June 24 "the best day."
"This brave decision by the Supreme Court will save countless lives and ensure that the United States is no longer listed among the likes of China and North Korea when it comes to countries with extreme abortion laws," she said in a statement.
NextGen America, a national organization for engaging young people through voter education, registration and mobilization, said in a release the decision "throws away years of established precedent and ignores the overwhelming majority of Americans who support reproductive justice. Deciding what happens to one’s own body should be the right of every American, and by eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, the Supreme Court has launched a vicious attack on the lives of all.”
Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, has been a vehement opponent of women being able to make their own decisions about pregnancies and is sure to praise the court's opting to ignore the long-standing precedent of Roe v. Wade.
The decision could place reproductive rights at the forefront of the mid-term elections in November, as the Indy has previously reported.
Colorado House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, said in a statement:
“This decision by five Republican-appointed Justices is a travesty of justice, a perversion of our Constitution, and a tragedy for the American people. In a ruling that restricts the rights of all Americans and opens the door to ban marriage equality and contraception, the Court has stripped millions of women of our bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom, and the rights that have been the law of the land for over fifty years. We knew overturning Roe vs. Wade was a real possibility, which is why I lead the charge on the Reproductive Health Equity Act to protect abortion because we trust people to make their own, private medical decisions. It was signed into law in Colorado, but our fight isn’t over. We must continue our efforts to protect access to abortion in Colorado and support the countless individuals who will have to travel to our state for an abortion or carry unsafe pregnancies to term.”
UPDATE:
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a statement saying he will do all he can to assure women's right to choose is preserved in Colorado.
“The Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade will cause significant suffering and harm. In many states, women who are raped will be forced to continue the pregnancy, causing untold mental anguish and distress. Doctors providing abortions will be arrested and jailed. Women who cannot access abortion care will resort to desperate and dangerous measures to end a pregnancy, even in ways that threaten their health. Women who experience life-threatening conditions during pregnancy will die. And women of color will be disproportionately impacted. These scenarios are now realities as laws in other states restricting abortion go into effect," his statement read, in part.
Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, stressed in a statement that PPRM remains committed to providing reproductive health services to women. PPRM operates a clinic in Colorado Springs.
“Let me be clear: Today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, our doors are open," she said. "In the Rocky Mountain region, access is safe and abortion care is legal. As we process the vast and devastating implications of this unprecedented reversal of our liberties, know that PPRM will do everything we can to care for all who need us. Our story doesn’t end today. The Supreme Court won’t have the last word on access to abortion care. We will.”
UPDATE:
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas doesn't want to stop with Roe. He wants to revisit all cases involving decisions based on due process rights, as reported here by The Hill.
This includes LGBT rights and access to contraception.