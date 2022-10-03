The city has announced three public meetings this week to draw feedback from citizens about projects it's working on.
Senior Center:
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
The city wants community input for its project to erect a new senior center on the Golf Acres property. The 25,000-square-foot facility would replace the aging current building and will be funded by $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. The primary means to provide input is through a survey that launched on Sept. 19 and is open through Oct. 11 for residents across the city.
Take the survey here, or fill out a printed copy at the center.
Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected in the second quarter of 2023, with completion in late-2024. A city spokesperson says the City is considering a sale of the remainder of the property but this is not final.
Greater Westside Community Plan:
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6 to 8 p.m., City Administration Building, Room 102, 30 South Nevada Ave.
The city is partnering with Council of Neighborhoods & Organizations (CONO), a neighborhood advisory group which obtains much of its funding from the city, to seek input on the creation of a plan that would serve as "an overall guide for growth and improvements in nine neighborhoods west of I-25, including Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa and Mesa Springs," the city said in a news release.
The community meeting will include a brief presentation about the project, which is part of a larger neighborhood planning program that has divided the city into 12 areas that will each receive their own community plan, the release said. "Each plan will be organized around six Vision Themes which makeup the City’s comprehensive plan (PlanCOS) — vibrant neighborhoods, unique places, renowned culture, strong connections, thriving economy and majestic landscapes. Transportation planning, public safety, economic development, climate resiliency, and healthy community planning will also be incorporated into the document, consistent with all community plans," the city says.
Old Stage Road:
Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Junior High, 1200 W. Cheyenne Road.