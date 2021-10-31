America the Beautiful, park, colorado springs, downtown

The committee campaigning in favor of the city's 2C ballot proposal asking permission to double the sales tax for trails, open space and parks has raised $248,942, according to the campaign finance report filed Oct. 29.

The measure on the Nov. 2 ballot would increase the tax from .01 of a percent to .02 of a percent; that would impose 2 cents per $10 purchase for the next 20 years.

In the latest campaign finance reporting cycle, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 24, the "YES for Trails, Open Space and Parks" committee reports receiving:

• $40,000 from the Trust for Public Lands,

• $25,000 from Vintage Homes

• $7,000 from the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, and

• $5,000 from Development Management Inc. (owned by developer David Jenkins), bringing the company's total to $15,000.

The committee reported a balance available of $123,902.

"A Safer Colorado" committee, urging support for the city's measure 2D, which would use $20 million in excess revenue above Taxpayer's Bill of Rights caps to set up a fire mitigation fund, has raised a total of $113,310. It's spent $92,275, and has $21,034 on hand.

Big donors to that committee included $5,000 from the Chamber and $5,000 from the Trust for Public Lands.

We reported on the previous filings here.

The next filing deadline is Dec. 2 for the final report regarding the Nov. 2 election.

