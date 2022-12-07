A new extension of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax could be headed for the April 2023 city election ballot after a measure to double the tax from 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent failed in November 2021.
Voters rejected the measure by 54 percent to 46 percent, which would have extended the TOPS tax for 20 years beyond its expiration in 2025.
But open space advocates are nervous that a different proposed measure would further erode the money dedicated from the tax to preserve and protect open space and rather be funneled to parks and to such tasks as "restoration," a term that some want to be specifically defined.
TOPS was originally adopted by voters in 1997 to acquire, develop, and maintain trails, open spaces and parks. It was extended by another vote in 2003. The split is 60 percent for open space, and 20 percent each for parks and trails, after 3 percent is dedicated to administration and 6 percent for maintenance.
After the measure failed in 2021, Suthers warned that the defeat left the park system "in jeopardy of failing to live up to the standards our residents expect and deserve."
He also said at that time that without more money, “the deficiencies in the parks system will be exacerbated,” noting a $270 million backlog of projects and maintenance. Suthers also encouraged the Parks Department and TOPS supporters to try again for a smaller increase.
The city's budget, however, has steadily grown during Suthers' seven years as mayor, so might argue money is available for parks if Suthers and Council prioritized that use.
The proposed ballot measure, according to backup materials for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board agenda for its Dec. 8 meeting states:
WITHOUT IMPOSING ANY NEW TAX OR INCREASING THE RATE OF ANY EXISTING TAX, SHALL THE EXISTING 0.1% (ONE TENTH OF A CENT) CITY SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRAILS, OPEN SPACE AND PARKS (TOPS) BE EXTENDED FROM ITS CURRENT EXPIRATION OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2045, WITH THE SAME USES FOR OPEN SPACE ACQUISITION, DEVELOPMENT AND STEWARDSHIP, AND TRAILS AND PARKS ACQUISITION, MAINTENANCE AND DEVELOPMENT, THE ABOVE CONSTITUTING NO CHANGES TO THE PROGRAM EXCEPT ALLOWING FUNDS DEDICATED TO MAINTENANCE AND RESTORATION OF TRAILS AND OPEN SPACES TO BE USED REGARDLESS OF HOW THE TRAIL OR OPEN SPACE WAS ACQUIRED, AS A CONTINUATION OF A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND EXCEPTION TO ANY CONSTITUTIONAL, STATUTORY, AND CHARTER REVENUE AND SPENDING LIMITATIONS THAT MAY OTHERWISE APPLY?
Cory Sutela, executive director of the Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, tells the Indy that his members and others have "some concerns with it."
"Don't rob TOPS and turn it into a parks operations fund," Sutela says.
He and others, he says, are especially suspicious of the words stewardship, restoration, development and maintenance.
"It's out of nowhere, this word restoration," he says. "That's like a fly ball from left field."
The TOPS Working Committee will consider the measure at its Jan. 4 meeting at which time he expects the committee will request a specific definition of restoration and other terms, he says.
"This contains the undefined term stewardship, which has come to mean operations of the Parks Department," he says. "We need protection for what we think TOPS is — to protect and preserve open space."
Kent Obee, a former Parks Advisory Board member and long-time TOPS supporter, shares Sutela's concern and says he'll attend tomorrow's Parks Advisory Board meeting, though the ballot measure is on the agenda as a presentation, not an action item.
"If they don't vote tomorrow, they either have to have a special meeting [in January], or the next meeting comes after when it has to go to City Council," he says.
The agenda items states that the deadline for Council to refer a measure is by the Jan. 24, 2023 City Council Regular Session. "Staff proposes to conduct a work session with City Council at its Dec. 12, 2022 meeting and to set consideration of the referral of the measure for the Jan. 10, 2023 City Council meeting," the agenda says.
"What's happened," Obee says, "is they've essentially tired to open it up until it's a cash cow" for parks spending.
Based on the proposed ballot language, Obee says, it appears the city is "going to try to tweak it and give themselves more freedom to use the money however they want."
The Parks Advisory Board meeting tomorrow, Dec. 8, begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at 1401 Recreation Way.