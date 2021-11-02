Editor's note: The headline to this post has been corrected.
Early returns from the Nov. 2 election show the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks tax increase was failing, while another measure to fund fire mitigation was passing.
But those results came from KOAA Channels 5/30, seemingly the only outlet that had results from the election in El Paso County.
While the office promised the first drop of results by 7:30 p.m., as of 8:20 this evening, there were no results posted on its website or that of the Secretary of State's Office, which reported results from many jurisdictions from across the state not long after polls closed at 7 p.m.
All three statewide measures were failing, the Secretary of State's website reported.
The TOPS question sought permission to double the tax from .01 of a percent to .02 of a percent, or 2 cents on a $10 purchase, and extend the tax for 20 years. The measure also changes allocation of funds, giving more to maintenance and less to acquisition of open space.
Early returns showed voters were turning back the measure.
The city's 2D measure, which asked to retain $20 million in excess 2021 revenue under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) to fund fire mitigation, was getting the green light from voters.
Measure 6B, which would create Colorado Springs Briargate General Improvement District to replace an existing maintenance district and include all those properties that benefit from the district's tax, was winning handily, according to the returns reported by KOAA News5.
El Paso County's 1A measure, to retain $15 million in excess TABOR revenue for parks and roads, was failing by a significant margin.
Check back tomorrow, Nov. 3, and we hope to have official results by then.
The Secretary of State's Office reported at 6:30 p.m. on Election Day that 1,208,926 votes had been cast. That puts turnout at approximately 29 percent, among the lowest for an off-year election in recent memory.