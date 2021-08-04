Kent Obee, a longtime supporter of parks and open space, has served on the city's Parks Advisory Board as well as the Trails, Open Space and Parks Working Committee.
So when he speaks, people might want to listen.
In a final pitch to the board and committee regarding a proposed ballot measure presumably headed for the Nov. 2 ballot, which we report on here, Obee makes his thoughts known. Those boards will consider the measure and make a recommendation to City Council, which will then act on whether to refer it to the ballot this fall.
“While on the face of it, both extension of TOPS and increased funding would seem to be no-brainers, there are several important issues which I believe require further examination,” Obee writes in an email.
He calls the TOPS program “the best thing Colorado Springs has done for itself in the last half century” but warns the city still lags behind other Front Range neighbors in preservation of open space.
Obee says the tax proposal was drafted by the city and contains “open-ended” language that allows spending TOPS money “for almost anything the parks department does.”
“What is before you now is essentially a measure to make up the post-2008 ‘Great Recession’ deficit in the parks budget riding on the good name and reputation of TOPS,” he says.
Noting TOPS was first envisioned as an open space acquisition program, with nearly 60 percent allocated for that purpose, Obee notes that since then, “more permissive readings of the ordinance have allowed more and more open space funds to go to a wide variety of ‘stewardship’ activities.”
While some proponents of the new ballot measure argue there’s not that much more open space to be secured, Obee asks, “Do we really know?”
The city commissioned a study showing the parks system is in dire need, but there’s been no comparable study of open space.
Obee also has a beef with the measure allocating “a cool $1 million” off the top for administration, three times what’s now provided.
Lastly, Obee wonders why the rush to the November ballot. The current TOPS measure doesn’t expire until 2025.
“Would it be worth waiting and doing a more detailed look at future open space needs and options and getting it right?” he asks.
Meantime, it’s not publicly known who will head up the “vote yes” effort. Rachel Beck, government affairs vice president of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, reports the Chamber will not lead or manage the campaign.