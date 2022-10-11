A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth.
Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for Parkview to join UCHealth next year. The letter commits both systems to "commit to continuing and strengthening the health care services currently offered in Pueblo and throughout southern Colorado," Parkview said in a release.
"UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Parkview and the Pueblo community in the coming years while continuing Parkview’s support of nursing and clinical education programs, helping recruit new staff members, and stabilizing Parkview’s finances," the release said. Also, UCHealth has agreed to donate $5 million to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund to support patients, the community, and the hospital.
Similarly, UCHealth makes rental payments to Colorado Springs, which are funneled to the Colorado Springs Health Foundation. The 40-year lease of Memorial to UCHealth began on Oct. 1, 2012.
Leslie Barnes, Parkview Health System president and CEO, said in the release:
“It’s no secret that Parkview Health System has faced financial challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among Colorado hospitals, Parkview has one of the highest percentages of patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid with about four out of every five patients being covered by a governmental provider. This, combined with the current economic environment, is challenging the future of the hospital. Joining UCHealth will provide new resources and long-term stability for Parkview’s patients, staff, providers and the broader community, while allowing us to continue caring for underserved patients in our community.”
In addition to continuing the health services currently offered at Parkview, UCHealth plans to help develop advanced treatments and clinical trials in Pueblo, helping patients access the most innovative care and achieve excellent outcomes in the region Parkview serves, the release said.
UCHealth, the state’s largest provider of Medicaid, is also committed to continuing Parkview’s care for patients who may have more difficulty accessing health care. Parkview and UCHealth share similar commitments to community benefits and charity care.
“UCHealth is honored that Parkview has chosen to join us, increasing the collaboration we started many years ago. We have similar missions and commitments to serving communities and providing the highest quality care for patients,” Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO, said in the release. “We look forward to building on the excellent care that Parkview’s 3,000 staff members and providers deliver today while ensuring the hospital and its patients have long-term stability.”
“UCHealth was formed a decade ago, and over that time, the system has grown in many areas from Greeley to Longmont, and from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Springs. In each of those locations, their hospitals and clinics have grown, adding employees and services, increasing community benefits, and bringing new, innovative treatments for patients. I expect the same for Parkview and all of southern Colorado, and I look forward to advancing the excellent medical care we already offer for our patients,” said Parkview Health System Board Chair Judy Fonda, who is also the owner of a Pueblo business.
The effective date for the new arrangement will come in mid-2023.
About Parkview Health System: Founded in 1923, Parkview Health System offers general acute health care and health specialty services. As a private, nonprofit organization, Parkview is licensed for 350 beds and provides a full range of health care services including a verified Level III Trauma Center along with exceptional comprehensive cardiac and orthopedic care. Parkview’s service area includes Pueblo County and 14 surrounding counties, a population of 370,000.