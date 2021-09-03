UCHealth has issued a report showing the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID in its facilities, as well as the number of COVID patients admitted to its ICUs and the number on UCHealth ventilators.
The system operates three hospitals locally, including Memorial Central, Memorial North and Grandview.
The data, as of Sept. 2, show:
• 82.1 percent of the 263 hospitalized have not been vaccinated
• 85 percent of those in ICU have not been vaccinated.
• 90.5 percent of those on ventilators have not been vaccinated.
UCHealth said in a release: "Across Colorado, more than 75% of adults are now vaccinated against COVID-19. Inside UCHealth hospitals, we’re seeing that the 25% of Coloradans who are unvaccinated are making up the vast majority of our patients with COVID-19.... Of our hospitalized patients who were vaccinated at the time of admission, many are immunocompromised."
El Paso County Public Health website shows 70 people were admitted to hospitals in the county for COVID in the last seven days, ending Sept. 2. That's a drop from 94 admitted to hospitals between Aug. 19-25.
As of September 2, there were 141 people hospitalized in the county for COVID.
Other hospitals included in the county-wide numbers include Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center, both run by Centura Health, and Children's Hospital Colorado.
Get vaccinated and take home a gift card at these clinics from Sept. 4-10:
P.P.L.D. at Vibes Stadium
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4285 Tutt Blvd.
Noon to 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Marian House
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14 W. Bijou St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccine Type : Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
You can register for an appointment here, or simply show up.