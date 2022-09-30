Ten years ago tomorrow, Oct. 1, UCHealth — the nonprofit health system with more than 28,000 employees, 12 hospitals (three in Colorado Springs) and its anchor University of Colorado Hospital at CU Anschutz Medical Campus — took over city-owned Memorial Hospital under a 40-year lease.
“I’ve had the privilege of practicing at Memorial since 2008 and truly enjoy serving this community,” Dr. David Steinbruner, an emergency medicine physician and UCHealth Memorial’s chief medical officer, said in a release. “I am extremely proud to work side-by-side with the excellent providers, nurses and the many others who come to work each day to care for our friends and neighbors. As I reflect on a decade of growth, I am both humbled by the work that has been done inside our hospitals and excited to celebrate the impact UCHealth has had on its patients, the community and those who work here.”
The lease resulted from overwhelming voter approval in August 2012. In the runup to that election, the Indy published an overview of what could happen.
UCHealth has brought significant additions to the health care arena, no doubt, but there were a few blips along the way, such as when a big portion of the proceeds evaporated to pay for employees' retirement benefits.
Another element of the UCHealth deal involved obtaining approval from the Colorado Attorney General, who at that time was John Suthers. Suthers is in his final year of two terms as Colorado Springs mayor.
Still, there's no denying UCHealth's advancements, such as obtaining Level 1 Trauma designation for Memorial Central's emergency room.
“A decade ago, the community entrusted UCHealth to provide world-class care close to home, and we are proud of our many accomplishments – from attracting top physicians to offering the latest medical technology,” Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth’s Southern Colorado Region, said in the release. “That historic vote truly changed the face of health care in the region. Memorial Central is now home to the only Level I Trauma Center in southern Colorado and is the region’s sole Comprehensive Stroke Center. It also operates one of the busiest emergency departments in the nation."
He added, “Our mission, which is to improve lives, has guided our growth, and today we have the largest primary care and specialty network in southern Colorado.”
When UCHealth took over Memorial, the Colorado Springs system employed 3,500 people locally. Today, 6,600 employees are on the payroll. That makes it the largest non-military employer in the region, the release said.
Its health care locations have expanded from eight in 2012 to more than 65 today, including sub-specialities of trauma, cardiac surgery and neuro-critical services.
At Memorial North, a tower dedicated to women’s and oncology services opened in 2019. Children’s Hospital Colorado also opened a hospital on the Memorial North campus in 2019. And Grandview Hospital on North Nevada Avenue opened in 2021 with a focus on sports medicine and a range of orthopedic sub-specialties.
Other gains, according to the release:
• Behavioral health specialists have been integrated in multiple primary care clinics, and UCHealth also launched a suicide-prevention program for veterans in El Paso County.
• UCHealth offered the first COVID vaccines in southern Colorado and provided nearly 175,000 doses locally.
• The nation’s third Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit, which is able to provide immediate, onsite emergency stroke care, went into service at UCHealth in 2016. The unit is equipped with a CT scanner and clinicians who are specially trained in stroke treatment.
• Memorial Hospital received – for the fourth straight year – the HeartCARE Center: National Distinction of Excellence designation from the American College of Cardiology; it is the only hospital in southern Colorado with this nationally recognized heart program accreditation.
• New specialty services include a gynecology/oncology program, head/neck surgical oncology, hepatobiliary and cutaneous surgical oncology, colorectal surgery, urology specialists, and orthopedic and neurosurgery for complex spine cases.
• A Mako robotics program for precision-guided, joint replacement surgeries also was launched at Grandview Hospital.
• In 2018, UCHealth Memorial Central was designated as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and received a Level I Trauma Center designation a few months later. The hospital is the only one in southern Colorado to hold the top designations for stroke and trauma care.
Looking ahead, the release noted these plans:
• Memorial Hospital Central will add two new patient units with an additional 40 beds to ensure the campus continues to meet demand for highly-specialized treatments and procedures. The expansion is expected to be complete in winter 2023.
• Memorial Hospital North will add 16 additional labor and delivery and post-partum beds to support Colorado’s largest maternity program, with more than 4,800 deliveries annually.
• UCHealth Eastview Medical Center at Powers Boulevard and North Carefree will open in the fall of 2023. Among the services that will be offered: outpatient imaging; outpatient rehab; breast imaging; an ambulatory surgery center; and multi-specialty, orthopedics, urology, women’s care, breast surgery, neurology and ENT clinics.
• Interquest Medical Center at Interquest and Voyager parkways is expected to open in March 2023. The center will have orthopedic and primary care clinics, along with lab, rehab and imaging services.
• Three new primary care locations are planned to expand access for patients in northern Colorado Springs, Black Forest and Fountain.
Besides all that, UCHealth has made millions of dollars in lease payments and additional "revenue sharing" payments. Those payments go to the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, a nonprofit grant-making organization that supports wellness in the region.
“While we’re investing heavily in our hospital campuses, in outpatient services and in technology to advance our medical services, we’ve also invested in people — our providers and employees critical to our success – who are among the very best in their field and passionate about helping others,” Yuhas said in the release.
“I am proud that UCHealth has launched a career education program that offers full tuition for many programs so we can help people further their careers in the medical field. I’m also proud of our investments in local colleges and universities to expand nursing and radiology technician programs including degree programs at both Pikes Peak State College and UCCS. Overcoming the workforce challenges in a community growing as rapidly as ours requires bold and deliberate steps in building strong community partnerships.”