Once again, health care facilities are facing a severe blood shortage and urge local residents to step up and give.
We've written about this issue before.
"There is currently a nationwide blood shortage," writes UCHealth spokesperson Cary Vogrin. "UCHealth and Vitalant will be holding a blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m."
The drive will be located at Memorial Administration Center, Classroom B, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave. UCHealth runs city-owned Memorial Hospital.
Says Vogrin, "Donors will be treated to free ice cream from The Meltdown, along with loyalty cards from two other local businesses. "
Donors must call 303-949-3336 or go online to vitalant.org to sign up.
We checked with the Centura system, which runs Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center, and haven't heard back about its need for blood.
