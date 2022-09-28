Undersheriff Joe Roybal’s wife, Melissa, also works for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but Roybal, who’s running for sheriff in the Nov. 8 election, says there’s nothing wrong with that.
Both have had separate careers, he says, noting he has no authority over her, although she reports to a commander who reports to a bureau chief, who's a direct report to Roybal.
“I need to have a conversation with the county attorney and county administrator and say, ‘Is this an issue, and if it is, what can we do?’” Roybal tells the Indy.
It’s possible Melissa Roybal’s oversight could be handled by a county official not directly connected to the Sheriff’s Office, Roybal says, should he be elected sheriff.
“I’m not going to show favoritism,” he says. “I have never intervened in her career and she hasn’t in mine.”
Cityethics.org, a nonprofit that provides assistance to cities and counties on ethics matters, says nepotism “undermines public trust by making government look like a family business run not for the community, but for the families in power.” It’s also bad for morale, notably when raises and promotions occur.
But the Roybals’ situation might not be a true case of nepotism, since Joe Roybal didn’t hire or promote his wife or give her raises.
The standard definition of nepotism by Merriam-Webster is “favoritism (as in appointment to a job) based on kinship.”
Joe Roybal was hired in October 1995 as a Deputy III at $26,328 a year. He achieved Deputy I in 1997, a position he held until 2010. During those years, he received pay increases for two promotions, several market adjustments and pay for performance three times, records show.
He made sergeant in April 2010, lieutenant in March 2014, commander in May 2017, bureau chief in May 2020 and was named undersheriff in August 2021 at a salary of $136,302.
He’s now the Republican nominee for sheriff, running against Democrat John Foley, a retired Army officer. The sheriff’s salary, by state statute, is $153,332.
Melissa Roybal began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in April 1996 as a Deputy III at a salary of $27,144. She was subsequently promoted to Deputy I and received several market adjustment pay increases and one pay for performance pay hike. She resigned in December 2008, and was rehired as a part-time deputy in May 2009. She went full-time as a deputy in November 2009. A year later, she was promoted to senior deputy, and paid $60,048 a year. In the following four years, she received two salary increases — one for 4 percent and one for 3 percent, raising her pay to $64,334.
In August 2019, she was promoted to the position of supervisory background investigator, which paid $76,809, a 19.4 percent pay increase. There were three applicants for the job.
In January 2020, she received a 17 percent pay increase, to $89,835, and a 2 percent pay increase in 2021, to $91,624.
Melissa Roybal didn’t respond to an email seeking comment, but her husband says her raise in 2020 wasn’t unique to her, but rather resulted from an analysis conducted by Sheriff Bill Elder to achieve equity among female employees for equal work with male employees. Nine or 10 other females also saw the same increases in pay at that time, Roybal says.
In March 2021, she was the sole applicant for the newly created position of administrative services manager, a job that was posted internally for three days in February, in accordance with policy. The job pays $108,659. (Jobs posted outside the department must span at least five days, and many county listings currently posted span up to two weeks.)
Although the job posting preferred an applicant with a “college degree in criminal justice or related field,” Melissa Roybal’s job application shows she does not possess that college degree. She did obtain a certification from a two-year program at Kerr Business College in Augusta, Georgia, in 1990.
Joe Roybal says the couple met while working at the department and married in 2000.
He says his integrity would prevent him from showing favoritism to friends and relatives on the job.
“I have never interfered when something has happened to someone who’s related to me or a friend of mine,” he says. “I will tell people if they believe I made a decision based on a personal relationship, 'Ask me why I made a decision.'”
Roybal also notes that requiring his wife to quit her job or not receive raises for merit or market adjustments or not get promoted would unfairly discriminate against her.
“It would be highly unfair for anybody to say because Melissa is married to Joe, yes, she’s qualified for this position, but we’re going to discriminate against her because of her last name,” he says.
Asked about Melissa Roybal serving in the same chain of command as Joe Roybal, the sheriff's office says via email, "In an effort to ensure fair and impartial treatment of all employees within the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a process change which is in accordance to policy and procedure was necessary due to the relationship (married) between Undersheriff Joe Roybal and Administrative Services Manager Melissa Roybal. As such, Mrs. Roybal has two levels of decision making (Commander and Bureau Chief) to ensure no conflict of interest arises. Additional protection for the both the employee and the Office are afforded due to Mrs. Roybal being a civilian employee of El Paso County.
Roybal’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election, Democrat John Foley, learned about Melissa Roybal working for the department from the Indy.
He says he oversaw HR programs while in the Army and that hiring should steer clear of nepotism situations. He called the Roybal matter “nepotism plain and simple” and vowed not to hire family members if elected sheriff, though to be clear, Roybal didn’t hire or promote his wife during her career.
El Paso County GOP Chairwoman Vicki Tonkins tells the Indy that nepotism in elective offices is common — “I see it all the time” — but it should be avoided. Favoritism based on family or friend relationships are especially onerous in public safety, she notes. But she wouldn’t comment specifically on the Roybal situation.
The party this summer called for Roybal to consider stepping back from his candidacy after he committed an “unforced campaigning error” by appearing in a video on Facebook that depicted Mel Bernstein, known as “Dragonman,” offering $5 discounts at his gun range for those willing to sign Roybal’s primary election nominating petition. Tenth Judicial District prosecutor Jeff Chostner, who reviewed the matter at local DA Michael Allen’s request because Allen has endorsed Roybal, decided not to press charges, given the small number of signatures involved and his perceived likelihood of conviction.