Look for your natural gas and electric rates to take a hike in March and April, respectively, after the "historically abnormal" deep freeze of two weeks ago forced Colorado Springs Utilities to buy gas from outside sources as demand soared and supply sank.
Utilities Finance Committee was briefed Feb. 24 about the impacts of the widespread below-zero temperatures in mid-February that plunged Texas into a black-out that froze pipes and knocked out power and gas to millions.
Here, the impact wasn't as bad, because Springs Utilities had pre-arranged contracts for gas, as well as gas in storage, to rely on. But it still had to compete for part of its gas and power supply on the open market. Those rates skyrocketed as supply dwindled, Utilities officials said. In fact, for a few hours Utilities was able to capitalized on the shortages by selling its own power into the market, diminishing the financial hit.
But roughly 40 percent of its need was exposed to "indexed prices" of outside sources that were tapped during a time of decreased supply, Utilities manager of fuels and purchased power Matt Jones told the committee, comprised of City Council members.
"We saw equipment freezing up, just about anything you can name," he said, which contributed to the price spikes amid a "historically abnormal event, unprecedented, actually."
Record-setting gas usage drove the cost of gas from a pre-storm normal of $2 per dekatherm, a unit of gas measure, to $173 to $187 per dekatherm, finance director Scott Shewey said.
To make up for $95 million in additional gas fuel costs and $39 million in electric fuel costs triggered by the storm, Utilities proposes to increase gas and electric rates starting in March and April.
Utilities doesn't absorb hikes in fuel costs but rather passes them on to customers via Gas Cost Adjustments and Electric Cost Adjustments. Normally, those costs are adjusted twice a year or quarterly, but due to the extreme and sudden rise in fuel costs, Utilities proposes an "out of cycle" adjustment to begin capturing those costs immediately.
How much those increases affect the typical residential and commercial bills depends on how quickly City Council wants to recover that outlay.
To gain back those fuel costs in about 14 months, a typical residential bill would need to go up by 10.8 percent, or roughly $25 per month, starting in March and continuing through April 2022.
To gain back those fuel costs in about two years, the increase would be 7 percent, or about $16 per month for the typical residential bill.
Commercial rate hikes would be higher, at about 30 percent, or $433 a month, for the 14-month recapture; and 19 percent or $277 a month spanning two years.
Councilors who attended the meeting, most of them virtually, expressed support for the 14-month alternative.
Shewey said operational costs can be adjusted to weather the budget shortfalls created by high spending on fuel that took place this month by curtailing some capital projects, or funding them with debt.
He said he doesn't expect the fuel bill to cause Utilities' bond rating to deteriorate. From the rating agencies' perspective, he said, "Our City Council's willingness to move rates when they have to will weigh a lot. It will be a one-year blip to them, so I don't think there's a very big chance we're facing an adverse credit rating."
Councilor Tom Strand asked what the city would do if another similar storm strikes, especially during the period when the utility is trying to recoup fuel costs from the mid-February freeze.
"That’s a great question," Shewey said. "You would have to look at how to recover it and not move rates up so much to have rate shock. If it happens anytime soon again, we would look at how to recover that over time that looks right for the community. We would look at mechanisms that make sense for us."
Jones said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is investigating how to "harden the system" against future events, and Springs Utilities will be involved in that research.
Councilor David Geisler asked staff to prepare data to show the public what the fuel cost adjustments impact would be to local residents' bills if it was recovered all at once.
"We're going to be your bank," Geislinger said, referring to Utilities carrying the fuel cost over months until it's recovered from customers. "But if we collected what you owe right now, this is what the impact would be."
Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said the agency would suspend disconnects "as we deploy these alternatives." He didn't give a specific timeframe during which utilities wouldn't be disconnected.
Councilor and Finance Committee Chair Bill Murray said the decision on rate increases, which will come in March, must balance needs of the consumer with needs of the enterprise, "so we can go back to bondholders who are trusting us to run this efficiently."
But he also noted that "nobody lost power" in Colorado Springs during the deep freeze while Texas is experiencing a "disaster" caused by prolonged blackouts and lack of water. He said he credits the "employees of Utilities who carried us through this period of time."
Council will be briefed on the gas cost adjustment March 8 and take action on March 9, making the new rates effective shortly thereafter. The electric cost adjustment briefing will take place later in March, with plans to impose higher rates effective April 1.