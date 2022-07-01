UPDATE: This blog has been updated with charges pending and bond amounts of the suspects.
-------------------------------
Two people were recently arrested in connection with the Nov. 12, 2021, death of 18-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio from a fentanyl overdose.
Joenny Astacio, 36, and Kira Villalba, 29, were taken into custody, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a news release, but neither are listed as inmates in the El Paso County jail, suggesting both have bonded out. We've asked the Sheriff's Office for how much their bonds were set at and whether they have been released.
Astacio faces charges of "child abuse/death/knowing or reckless," driving under the influence, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest and remains in jail on $202,700 bond.
Villalba faces a charge of "child abuse/death/knowing or reckless" and is in jail on $100,000 bond.
The CSPD release said when officials investigated the death, they found the Astacio and Villalba " to be under the influence of fentanyl at the time Cairo passed away."
Moreover, a search of the home yielded drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics, the release said.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants on June 10.
“I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic," Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in the release. "The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community.”
Local law enforcement officials have previously said legislation enacted this year works against effective prosecution of those charged with crimes involving fentanyl.
Before the bill was signed by Gov. Jared Polis, Mayor John Suthers said in a release, "In placing upon prosecutors the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew the substance they possessed was fentanyl, the legislature, in almost every instance, is protecting the defendant from felony prosecution."
Asked why the arrest of suspects took so long, CSPD spokesman Robert Tornabene said via email, "The testing and analysis through the coroner’s office takes time and once cause and manner of death are determined the case is then referred to the District Attorney’s Office. The decision to charge, the circumstances and the cause of manner of death are all factors in the decision-making process to charge or not. That is the reason for the time frame."
Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or may remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.