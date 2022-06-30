UPDATE: This blog has been updated with statements from Undersheriff Joy Roybal and the Secretary of State's Office.
Undersheriff Joe Roybal won the primary contest on June 28, but now questions are circulating about how he gathered some of the 1,000 signatures needed to secure a slot on the primary ballot.
First reported by KRDO News, a video posted on Facebook in February shows the owner of Dragonman's gun range urging people to come to the range and sign the petition in exchange for a $5 discount on range admission.
"To help him ... we're going to knock off $5 from the shooting range price," "Dragonman" Mel Bernstein says in the video.
A state statute bars giving gifts in exchange for signatures:
"Any person who offers or, with knowledge of the same, permits any person to offer for his benefit any bribe or promise of gain to an elector to induce him to sign any petition or other election paper or any person who accepts any bribe or promise of gain of any kind in the nature of a bribe as consideration for signing the same, whether such bribe or promise of gain in the nature of a bribe is offered or accepted before or after signing, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be punished as provided in section 1-13-111."
Roybal decisively dispatched his two challengers, winning 57 percent of the vote to Todd Watkins' 24 percent and Greg Maxwell's 19 percent.
Roybal's campaign issued this statement:
"I trust the citizens of our county. They spoke loud and clear when they voted for me on June 28 to be their candidate for Sheriff. I take this mandate seriously. I will serve them with honor and integrity as I have done for nearly 27 years in the sheriff’s office."
Roybal secured endorsements from Mayor John Suthers, incumbent Sheriff Bill Elder, who's barred from seeking another term due to term limits, and District Attorney Michael Allen, the latter of which is now put in the position of reviewing whether any laws were broken.
Howard Black, spokesman for Allen's office, says in an email, "We saw the video for the first-time last night. As we conduct a preliminary review, decisions will be made as appropriate."
The Indy asked whether just those signatures that came in response to the shooting range discount would be tossed, or the entire petition? Whether the expiration of the deadline to challenge petitions renders the issue moot? Whether Roybal could be charged?
Black responded, "Those questions and more will be under review. I will update as appropriate."
The Indy also raised the question of what impact on an investigation Allen's endorsement of Roybal will have? We'll update if we hear back.
County Clerk & Recorder Chuck Broerman says via email, "Under C.R.S. § 1-4-909, any challenge must occur within 5 days after a petition is deemed sufficient. Mr. Roybal submitted his petitions to our office on March 5th, 2020. His petition was deemed sufficient by on our office on March 8th, 2020."
The Secretary of State's Office says, "Because this matter may come before the Department we cannot comment on specifics. If any person believes a campaign finance rule or other election rule involving petitions has been violated they may file a formal complaint with the Secretary of State’s office.
"Generally speaking, statute (1-4-905) requires the circulator affidavit on a candidate petition to have “a statement that the affiant has not paid or will not in the future pay and that the affiant believes that no other person has paid or will pay, directly or indirectly, any money or other thing of value to any signer for the purpose of inducing or causing the signer to sign the petition.”
The question of Allen's office investigating a candidate he endorsed isn't lost on Maxwell. He says in a text message to the Indy, "Yes, I think it should be investigated as no one should be above the law. Just curious how that will work with the endorsements?? Doesn't look good."
Watkins tells the Indy by phone, "This needs to be taken seriously and it needs to be looked into."
While the statute governing qualifications for sheriff doesn't say a misdemeanor conviction would disqualify someone from holding the office as a felony would, Watkins notes that often misdemeanors dealing with integrity, lack of candor or those involving moral turpitude can be used as grounds for dismissal in some law enforcement agencies.
He also raised the question of whether Roybal, if convicted under the petition bribery statute, could stand to lose his Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. POST training is required to be a sheriff.
"I would think it would be [problematic] because it involves the statute that talks about bribery, and bribery among law enforcement is a really bad thing," Watkins said.
Should Roybal be disqualified from the election, Watkins says he thinks the GOP candidate who would compete in the November election would be chosen by a Republican party vacancy committee. The Indy is awaiting confirmation of that process and will update if we get an answer.
Karl Dent, a former sheriff's candidate and unsuccessful GOP primary hopeful in House District 21, filed a formal complaint with the DA's office shortly before noon on Thursday, June 30, against Roybal and Bernstein. Read the complaint here:
The Indy has asked the Secretary of State's Office if it plans to investigate further and will update when we hear something.