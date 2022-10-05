UPDATE:
The state announced Oct. 6 that Colorado.gov State Web Portal homepage that was taken offline yesterday [Oct. 5] due to a cybersecurity incident has resumed normal operation. All other Colorado.gov websites and essential state government services were unaffected by the cyber event and continue to be available.
-------------------------------
The state of Colorado announced today that the Colorado.gov state web portal homepage was taken down due to a "cyberattack claimed by an anonymous suspected foreign actor that targeted multiple state government services and websites across the United States."
In its place, a temporary page has been mounted to direct Coloradans to the most common online state services, including links to specific websites. All other State of Colorado websites and essential state government services are online and available.
"The Governor’s Office of Information Technology and State Emergency Operations Center are actively working with state and federal partners to restore access to the Colorado.gov Portal homepage," the state said in a release. "Security measures are also being taken to ensure that state websites and services remain unaffected."
The release said there was no time table for returning the site to online status and added, "While the homepage is down, online access has not been compromised and services remain available."
We checked in with the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County to see if there were any pranks involving those agencies' online services and websites. A county spokesperson says the county hasn't experienced a similar attack. Nor has the city detected any nefarious activity.
Ironically, the attack comes the day after Governor Jared Polis launched on October 1 the state's observance of national Cybersecurity Awareness Month by issuing a a proclamation and video emphasizing the importance of practicing good cyber habits in today’s digital and largely remote world.
In a release, the state said, "Since the pandemic began, the FBI has reported a 300% increase in cybercrimes, 95% of which were caused by human error. Of those cybersecurity breaches, 45% were caused by hacking and gaining unauthorized access to data, 17% involved malware, and 22% were due to phishing scams. According to this data, the majority of these breaches could have been prevented if cybersecurity best practices were followed."
Go here for tips on protecting yourself.