UPDATE: The Air Force Academy had this brief comment on Lamborn's request: "We strive to be as responsive to Congressional requests as possible.”
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs and the ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, is doubling down on his opposition to what he calls "wokeism" at the Air Force Academy.
Lamborn, a member of the Academy's Board of Visitors, sent a follow-up letter to Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark on Oct. 13 demanding information regarding what he calls the officer school's "increasingly woke" curriculum, which he outlined in a Sept. 20 letter.
“Given the complex threats our country faces from China, Russia, and other adversaries, one would expect that USAFA would urgently focus its curriculum on preparing future Airmen and Guardians for the challenges they will confront,” Lamborn wrote, saying that the Academy's diversity and inclusion efforts are "a fundamental misalignment of USAFA’s priorities."
Lamborn demands Clark provide the following, in his words, by Nov. 13:
• Final and draft presentations regarding critical race theory, systemic racism, diversity and inclusion, discrimination, and/or gender issues that were presented or briefed to cadets over the past five years;
• Memorandums and correspondence discussing the establishment and development of curriculum designed to teach students about critical race theory, systemic racism, diversity and inclusion, discrimination, and/or gender issues;
• Course material for the Diversity and Inclusion minor, including syllabi and any assigned readings;
• Any schedules for planned and past offered briefings on critical race theory, systemic racism, diversity and inclusion, discrimination, and/or gender issues from the past three years;
• Any records relating to remedial punitive actions taken against cadets or faculty who refused to participate in briefings or meetings related to critical race theory, systemic racism, diversity and inclusion, discrimination, and/or gender issues; and
• Documents relating to external fellowships, seminars, courses, conferences, or other related associations or meetings that were advertised to cadets relating to critical race theory, systemic racism, diversity and inclusion, discrimination, and/or gender issues.
Lamborn, however, has been silent on the Academy's recent blunder in scheduling a mandatory Commander's Challenge military training on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, which the Military Religious Freedom Foundation asserted underscores the Academy's favored treatment of fundamental Christianity and disregard for those of other faiths or no faith.
We've reached out to the Academy for a comment on Lamborn's demands and whether it will comply with his request and will update when we hear something.