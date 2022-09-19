UPDATE: Britt Haley's current salary is $165,131 a year. If confirmed by City Council as the new parks director, she would be paid $185,008.
Those who helped select Haley are listed below.
---------------------------------------
Britt Haley has been chosen as Colorado Springs' director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, pending City Council confirmation, the city announced today in a news release.
Haley served as the acting parks director after Karen Palus’ departure on June 3, 2022, with a severance agreement that paid her half a year's salary. Palus was paid roughly $175,500 per year.
The release announcing Haley's appointment did not reveal her salary. We've asked for it and will update when we receive the information.
Prior to Haley serving as acting director, she served as manager of park design and development in addition to overseeing the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program since 2017.
Before joining the Parks Department, the city said in a release, Haley was the corporate division chief in the Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office, served as a deputy district attorney in Colorado’s 5th Judicial District, was the executive director for the Western Business Roundtable, the director of the State Board of Land Commissioners, the chief council and chief deputy legal counsel for the Office of the Governor of Colorado, and the assistant attorney general in Denver. Through this work, she focused on land and water rights acquisitions and exchanges, land stewardship and management, and gained specialized experience in government law. She has a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and a law degree from the University of Colorado.
“In the course of her final interview, Britt indicated that in essence she’s been preparing for this job for her whole life, and when you look at her experience and qualifications that’s very true,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “Her focus has been on preserving and protecting parkland and making it available for public use. The City of Colorado Springs would be fortunate to retain and promote someone with her impressive background.”
The parks director reports to Chief of Staff Jeff Greene and is responsible for managing the operations of the PRCS department by establishing and implementing the department policies and procedures; creating strategic plans for the department’s goals and objectives in alignment with the City's overall plan; and researching, developing, and administering new service delivery methods, trends and emergency response plans.
The process of choosing a new parks director drew fire from several citizens, who complained that the average citizen wasn't represented on the panel and that the city refused to identify the selection panel.
"For months, citizens have been asking for the names of the members of the Parks Director Search Committee and have been refused," Shawn Rosvold wrote in an email to the mayor and other city officials. "We are living under monarch rule, and it's outrageous. People care very much about who gets this job, and have a right to know who is on the committee and finalists."
Donna Strom wrote a letter to the editor to the daily newspaper in which she said, in part, "The process by which a new parks director will be selected seems to be shrouded in secrecy. This is not said lightly. A reasonable effort has been made to learn the ins and outs of that process. A half-hour search of city code came up with nothing and even the most seemingly minor details have not been forthcoming via email inquiries. Fair enough. We do have a representative form of government after all. As is usually the case, what is sought by people of reason is a fair balance between trusting our elected representatives and the expectation that that trust will be based upon transparency of process."
In response to the Indy's inquiry, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink says she "will have an answer" about the list of those who served in the selection process tomorrow.
A "video screening panel" with a hand in selecting the director:
- Kim King, Recreation and Administrative Manager, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services
- Kimberly Bingman, Assistant Director Human Resources
- Chris Fiandaca, City Budget Manager
- Mark Shea, Watershed Planning Supervisor, CSU
- Carl Bauer, District Ranger, Forest Service
- Ron Ilgen, Ascent and Marathon
- Meagan Leatham, Sports Corp
- Fred Veitch, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors Pikes Peak Hill Climb
- Ted Johnston, Manager, COG Railway
- Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak America’s Mountain Manager
- Jennifer Peterson, Rocky Mountain Field Institute
- Susan Davies, Chair, Trails and Open Space Coalition
- Sarah Bryaryly, Vice Chair, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Tom Strand, Council President
- Renee Zentz, Home Builders Association, CEO
The "recommendation panel":
- Nancy Henjum, Councilmember
- Wayne Williams, Councilmember
- Danielle Summerville, Diversity and Community Outreach Programs Manager
- Jack Damioli, President, and CEO Broadmoor
- Jan Martin, The Lyda Hill Foundation
- Carl Bauer, District Ranger, Forest Service
The "interview selection panel":
Mayor Suthers
- Jeff Greene, Chief of Staff
- Mike Sullivan, Chief Human Resources and Risk Officer
- Charae McDaniel, Chief Financial Officer
- Dave Donelson, Parks Board Councilmember Liaison
- Stephanie Fortune, Parks board Councilmember Liaison