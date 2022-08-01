UPDATE:
Late yesterday, Harrison School District 2 issued a statement in response to the CSPD's release taking issue with the inference that D2 school grounds were the scene of some of the alleged criminal activity. The statement:
"Harrison School District 2 was disappointed to learn that our media partners received information today that named Panorama Middle School multiple times in the release. These events did not occur at Panorama Middle School but, more accurately, in the community. The juveniles listed in the media release were not students at Panorama Middle School.
"While we believe local law enforcement intended to demonstrate the severity of adult felons being able to purchase firearms, our local media partners have attributed this story to one of our middle schools.
"Harrison School District 2 takes great pride in school safety and values student, staff, and parent involvement in this effort. We regret that these community events were attributed to our school or district."
---------------------------------------
In an unusually long press release, which is uncharacteristic for the Colorado Springs Police Department, the department told a tale of how the CSPD Strategic Investigations Unit cracked a case involving a group of juvenile offenders who are affiliated with a local gang called "P-Block."
The release starts off with Chief Adrian Vasquez making a political statement regarding how newly adopted laws make a cop's job harder. The comment appears at the end of this tale.
According to the release, the investigation spanned December 2021 to July 2022 and resulted in numerous arrests.
The investigation began in when detectives, working undercover, were contacted via social media by a suspect the release labeled as Suspect 1 due to his being a minor.
From the release:
"Suspect 1 had an extensive and violent arrest history which included robbery, menacing and motor vehicle theft, and when he contacted SIU detectives, he solicited them to assist him in the overnight burglary of a gun store, for the purpose of stealing firearms. Suspect 1 identified the location he intended to burglarize and requested detectives provide him with a firearm and glass breaking tool.
"On December 21, 2021, a meeting was arranged for detectives to provide the burglary tools at which time Suspect 1 was intercepted and arrested for the Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Burglary. During his arrest, Suspect 1 was also found in possession of a handgun. Suspect 1 was subsequently released on bond and after his release, he failed to appear for court.
"On January 31, 2022, Suspect 1, along with two additional juveniles, identified as 'Suspect 2' and 'Suspect 3,' drove to a ... fight near Panorama Middle School, pointed multiple firearms at a group of sixth graders and threatened to kill them. Further investigation revealed a fourth juvenile suspect, 'Suspect 4,' had arranged for the menacing incident at Panorama Middle School by staging the fight and planning on an armed confrontation.
"On February 1, 2022, Suspect 1 and Suspect 3, engaged in an attempted carjacking from a residential driveway. During this incident, Suspect 1 and Suspect 3 attempted to steal a vehicle and when they were confronted by the owner, Suspect 1 pointed a firearm at the owner and threatened to kill him.
"On February 8, 2022, a CSPD Motors Unit officer observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, eluding the officer. Evidence later recovered during the investigation revealed Suspect 1 and Suspect 3 recorded themselves fleeing from the traffic stop and that they pointed a handgun at the officer as they fled.
"On March 1, 2022, SIU Detectives located Suspect 3, and took him into custody for an outstanding warrant. Suspect 3 was already a convicted felon and when he was arrested, he was found in possession of a shotgun.
"On March 8, 2022, Suspect 1 and Suspect 2 were also arrested for outstanding warrants and were found in possession of a stolen handgun. This handgun was later determined to be the same handgun used during the menacing at Panorama Middle School.
"Following the arrest of the suspects, SIU detectives prepared numerous search warrants and performed an extensive follow up investigation. During that time SIU detectives uncovered evidence showing Suspect 3 had been involved in an incident where he fired shots into his neighbor’s house on January 15, 2022. Suspect 2 and Suspect 3 were also found to have been involved in another vehicular eluding incident on January 27, 2022, when they fled from a traffic stop.
"Other evidence revealed Suspects 1, 2 and 3, were also involved in a motor vehicle theft on February 27, 2022, as well as eight other incidents where they fired shots into the air and in the direction of moving vehicles and occupied houses across town between February and March of 2022.
"Laboratory testing revealed the stolen handgun recovered from Suspects 1 and 2 on March 8, 2022, had been used during an unsolved attempted murder on January 21, 2022, the victim of which had not been identified. SIU Detectives were able to identify and contact the victim. Follow up revealed Suspect 2 and Suspect 3 had attempted to rob the victim and when the victim tried to flee, the suspects fired into the victim’s car. The suspects then drove ahead of the victim and ambushed them by firing into their car again when the victim got stuck in traffic. The victim was grazed by a bullet during the attack.
"Investigative follow up continued, during which time detectives learned of several adult suspects who had assisted the juveniles by providing and assisting them in acquiring firearms, providing transportation, concealing, and tampering with evidence, and helping them avoid police detection.
"One of these suspects, 35-year-old Evan Hill, was contacted by undercover SIU detectives. Believing the detectives to be juveniles, Hill solicited the detectives to engage in child prostitution and agreed to provide them with handguns and narcotics in exchange for sex.
"On July 15, 2022, a warrant was served in the 200 Block of Longfellow Drive. During the service of the warrant, Hill was located and arrested. Detectives recovered six firearms, two of which were stolen and one which was defaced.
"The other two adult suspects were identified as 37-year-old Heather Marquez and 42-year-old April Beese.
"In total, Suspect 1 was arrested for 14 new crimes, including Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Burglary, Motor Vehicle Theft, Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, 1st Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Accessory to Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and Intimidation of a Witness or Victim of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.
"Suspect 2 was arrested for 8 new crimes, including Motor Vehicle Theft, Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder.
"Suspect 3 was arrested for 12 new crimes, including Motor Vehicle Theft, Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Vehicular Eluding, Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders, 1st Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder.
"Suspect 4 was arrested for Criminal Solicitation for Felony Menacing.
"Evan Hill was arrested for Soliciting for Child Prostitution, Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.
"Heather Marquez was arrested for Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Accessory to Vehicular Eluding and Harboring a Minor.
"April Beese was arrested for Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders."
Chief Vasquez blamed these types of cases on the Legislature.
Noting that the FBI reports that Colorado ranked in the top five states for active shooter incidents in 2021, he wrote, "The following case shows what happens when the legislature reduces law enforcement’s ability to arrest violent offenders and subsequently the District Attorney’s Office’s ability to hold those criminals accountable for their behavior.
He targeted a change to a law governing possession of a weapon by a previous offender, which he says "made it possible for numerous felons to again be in possession of firearms."
"Although still illegal federally, a person who completed their sentence for committing murder 11 years ago can now have a firearm according to Colorado law," Vasquez said in the release. "This did not occur prior to the legislative change. We cannot ask law enforcement to reduce violent crime while the legislature allows convicted felons to again possess firearms. We are doing our part, now we need others to do theirs.”
Vasquez is following the lead of his boss, Mayor John Suthers, who has held news conferences to gripe about state laws that he believes hinder cops' ability to make arrests and stop drug trafficking.