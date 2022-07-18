UPDATE:
This blog has been updated with a comment from Mayor John Suthers, and the advocacy group's response.
-------------------
The Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign has submitted adequate signatures to place two measures on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for city voters to decide whether to allow recreational sales of marijuana within the city and whether to impose a 5 percent sales tax on those sales.
The adequacy of its petition campaign was announced by Your Choice in a news release July 18. The campaign was required to submit 19,245 valid signatures of city voters but submitted more than 98,000.
The measures "will bring new tax dollars into Colorado Springs rather than sending residents to nearby municipalities such as Manitou Springs and Denver," the release said.
Under the measure, if approved, no additional cannabis retail stores would be permitted in the city; only existing medical cannabis licenses would be able to add recreational cannabis on the same premise as their medical location.
"While Colorado Springs has lost an estimated $150 million over the past decade by banning the sale of recreational cannabis, the passage of these measures would bring in roughly $15 million annually to the city,"
That money, the ballot measures say, would be confined to improving public safety, expanding mental health services and supporting PTSD programs for veterans. The release notes that Colorado Springs has one of the highest veteran populations in the country, with 17 percent of adult residents identifying as veterans compared to the national average of 7.1 percent.
“Voters in the city stepped up and demanded their voice be heard with respect to ending the prohibition of recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs. Especially in these tough economic times, it is critical to ensure every tax dollar that rightfully belongs to Colorado Springs tax-payers stays in our community working to improve our quality of life,” Your Choice campaign manager Anthony Carlson said in the release. “Our region led the state in suicides last year: 30% of our neighbors who took their life being our region’s veterans. This initiative will provide significant funding to ensure we finally have the resources to take control of this crisis. Millions in revenue – that are desperately needed locally – should not travel out of our city due to the personal politics of a few that hold the power.”
The lead elector for the vote-yes campaign and small business owner Karlie Van Arnam called the initiatives "about practicality."
"It makes zero sense to continue the prohibition of a product that is 100 percent legal to possess and consume in our city,” she said in the release. “This campaign isn’t just about revenue. It’s about personal freedom and choice for our residents. It’s about supporting our small businesses and the thousands of people they employ. It’s about expanding mental health access for citizens and ensuring our veterans have access to world-class PTSD programs right here in Colorado Springs. It’s about time this decision is taken out of the hands of a few politicians and given to the people.”
Mayor John Suthers and several City Council members oppose recreational sales in the city. They're expected to participate in a "vote no" campaign. No such committee has yet formed, according to the latest information available from the City Clerk's Office.
Asked to comment, Mayor John Suthers issued this statement:
"I remain vehemently opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. There are no regulations in Colorado limiting THC levels which continue to rise and adversely impact young marijuana users. In cities with recreational marijuana, it’s not paying for the full cost of the damage it's doing. Denver, in particular, offers a cautionary tale. In three years, it has dropped from No. 2 to No. 55 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings for best city to live. The pervasive influence of marijuana is a significant factor. Approving the ballot issue could result in 115 recreational dispensaries in Colorado Springs. Ahead of the November election, I encourage our citizens to really think about what kind of city they want to live in, what kind of city they want their children and their grandchildren to live in."
Carlson, with the "vote yes" committee, responded via email to Suthers' comment saying, "[B]y my count 5 of the top 10 cities on the list currently allow recreational marijuana to be consumed in their city limits. Colorado Springs, Boulder, Portland, ME, San Jose, CA, and San Fransisco, CA all allow for adult-use of cannabis in their city limits. When you factor in where medical marijuana is available, 7 of the top 10 best places in the country to live have access to some form of legal cannabis."